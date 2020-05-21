Miles Boykin Looks Forward to a Breakout Season

Former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Johnson was an idol of Boykin's growing up, and he wants to emulate the way Johnson used his body and strength to ward off defenders.

"He's really one of the reasons why I fell in love with the receiver position," Boykin said. "Being a receiver that big, that fast, that strong is something I kind of envy. That's what I want to be. That's who I kind of who I model my game after."

Boykin has spent the offseason strengthening his legs, which should improve his balance and ability to break tackles. Before his first NFL season, Boykin didn't expect the grind to fatigue him as much as it did.

"I had never played 16 weeks before in college," Boykin said. "My legs got a little bit tired at the end of the season. (I'm) building up my leg endurance, really just being quicker on the field. Having the leg strength to be able to do that is a huge part of it.

"I took a month (after the season) of just not doing anything. That was the advice from the strength coaches. I didn't believe them at first. I took off a month and I still had some nicks and bruises. I definitely never felt anything like that. College season is over, you take a week off, you feel brand new again. It's definitely a different monster."

Boykin loves the camaraderie among Baltimore's wide receivers and the chemistry they are building with Jackson. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has plenty of weapons to work with and Boykin says there will be no problem with players accepting roles.

"We build off each other, we feed off each other's energy," Boykin said. "I think it's awesome to be able to go out there and play with those guys. They're great teammates. Nobody in that room is selfish. They just make it a blast playing football."

It will be even more fun if the Ravens win the Super Bowl. Boykin is thinking more about team goals than personal goals, but his familiarity with the offense puts him far ahead of last year and he is excited about what 2020 will bring.