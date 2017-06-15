Minicamp Day 3 News and Notes: Passing Practice Concludes Minicamp





Mandatory minicamp concluded Thursday morning with a pass-heavy practice.

Quarterback Joe Flacco had one more chance to build rapport with his new targets before the team's five-week break leading into training camp, and the passing game looks like it's in a good place for this point of the year.

Practice was all 7-on-7 drills, so Flacco didn't have to worry about getting any pressure, and he spread passes around to all his targets throughout the day.