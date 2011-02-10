Mock Draft Monitor 2.0





ESPN, Todd McShay

Posted Feb. 10

WR Randall Cobb, Kentucky

Junior; 5-11, 186; 84 receptions, 1,017 yards, 7 touchdowns

"The Ravens need speed at wide receiver, and Cobb is an underrated offensive weapon who would fit the bill. He's a very savvy route-runner and can contribute in the return game. Baltimore also could look to fill needs at cornerback or defensive end."

**Sports Illustrated, Don Banks**

Posted Jan. 27

CB Brandon Harris, Miami

Junior; 5-11, 195; 44 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 1 interception

"The Ravens got wiped out by injuries early last season at cornerback, and even though they patched things up and kept winning, it's an area of the roster that needs fortification. Harris has solid bottom-of-the-first-round value, and it doesn't hurt that he'd be another Hurricane added to the Ray Lewis- and Ed Reed-led defense."

**CBS Sports, Rob Rang**

Posted Feb. 7

WR Torrey Smith, Maryland

Junior; 6-1, 200; 67 receptions, 1,055 yards, 12 touchdowns

"Anquan Boldin remains one of the league's better receivers, but he was invisible in the Ravens' loss to Pittsburgh in the playoffs (one catch for minus-2 yards). T.J. Houshmandzadeh was more productive (three catches for 38 yards) but his critical drop on fourth down ended the game. Perhaps most important, the Ravens need to account for the age of the entire group]. Boldin (30), Houshmandzadeh (33) and [Derrick Mason (37) would be more effective if supplemented with local product Smith, whose rare speed on the outside could give Joe Flacco the deep threat he needs."

**CBS Sports, Chad Reuter**

Posted Feb. 7

G/C Mike Pouncey, Florida

Senior; 6-4, 310

"Getting a brother-against-brother matchup with Pittsburgh may be enough to ensure the Ravens' running game gets where it needs to be to beat the Steelers in the playoffs."

**FOX Sports, Peter Schrager**

Posted Feb. 2

CB Aaron Williams, Texas

Junior; 6-1, 195; 45 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 1 sack

"The Ravens have gone under a bit of an "Extreme Makeover: Coach's Edition" on defense this season, with coordinator Greg Mattison leaving Baltimore to join Brady Hoke's staff at Michigan and secondary coach Chuck Pagano getting the gig as the new defensive coordinator. Pagano got tremendous production from Chris Carr and Lardarius Webb at the cornerback spots in 2010, but likely would love another talented playmaker at the position. A two-year starter for Mack Brown and Will Muschamp at Texas, the 6-1, 195-pound Williams is a physical cornerback with deceptively fast speed. He's a skilled tackler who rarely gets beaten deep."

**Pro Football Weekly, Nolan Nawrocki**

Posted Feb. 8

CB Aaron Williams, Texas

"Free agency could empty the Ravens' secondary; Williams fits in the slot."

**The Baltimore Sun, Matt Vensel**

Posted Feb. 9

WR Torrey Smith, Maryland

"The Ravens could use help at cornerback, linebacker and offensive tackle, but they really need a burner to stretch opposing defenses and open things up for Anquan Boldin, Todd Heap and Ray Rice. The Ravens didn't have many big plays in 2010 and Smith is a home-run hitter."

**Sporting News, Russ Lande**

Posted Feb. 9

OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State

Senior; 6-6, 305

WalterFootball.com

Posted Feb. 9

WR Titus Young, Boise State

Senior; 5-11, 170; 71 receptions, 1,215 yards, 9 touchdowns

"Wow. I can't remember how many times I said "wow" while watching Titus Young practice at the Senior Bowl. Young has DeSean Jackson's game-breaking speed and lateral quickness. He's also a very good route runner. The only knock on him is that he's about 170 pounds, but Jackson has been a pretty good commodity for the Eagles despite being that size. After watching the Ravens lose to the Steelers, it's pretty obvious that Joe Flacco and Ray Rice need a downfield threat to stretch the defense. By drafting Young, Baltimore will have its own version of Mike Wallace."