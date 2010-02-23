Mock Draft Monitor 3.0





Before we head into the Scouting Combine and all these mock drafts get blown to smithereens, let's take a look at whom draft analysts out there are saying the Ravens will select with their 25th pick.

Most projections have the Ravens taking a wide receiver, with many now leaning towards Illinois junior Arrelious Benn. The previous round of picks swayed towards LSU senior Brandon LaFell. But there is one major media outlet who see's the Ravens going in a different direction.

Here are mock drafts that have been updated since Mock Draft Monitor 2.0

ESPN, Mel Kiper

(Updated on Feb. 17; Last Pick: Jermaine Gresham)Arrelious Benn, Illinois, Wide ReceiverJunior; 6-2, 220; 38 receptions, 490 yards, 2 touchdowns

"Every indication out of Baltimore is that this organization is committed to finding pieces that can help Joe Flacco. If Benn shows scouts he has the necessary speed, everything else is there. He is physical, can run after the catch and can even help in the return game."

FOX Sports, Peter Schrager

(Updated on Feb. 11; Last Pick: Syd'Quan Thompson)

Patrick Robinson, Florida State, CornerbackSenior; 5-11, 193; 46 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 0 interceptions

"Ravens fans may be clamoring for a wideout at No. 25 -- LSU's Brandon LaFell appears to already be a fan favorite on the blogs and message boards -- but cornerback is as pressing, if not a far greater need. Robinson battled injuries this season, but always exhibited top flight corner talent when on the field.

With Ed Reed's future status still unknown and Frank Walker and Domonique Foxworth serving as starting cornerbacks down the stretch of the '09 season, Robinson fills an immediate need and could contribute right away. Whether or not ex-Canes Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Tavares Gooden will tolerate having a Seminole in their defensive huddle is an entirely other issue. Look for Baltimore to snag Robinson at 25, then look to address receiver in the second round."

Scout.com, Chris Steuber

(Posted on Jan. 18)

Brandon LaFell, LSU, Wide Receiver

Senior; 6-3, 206; 57 receptions, 792 yards, 11 touchdowns

Pro Football Weekly, Nolan Nawrocki

(Posted on Jan. 30)

Arrelious Benn, Illinois, Wide Receiver

Junior; 6-2, 220; 38 receptions, 490 yards, 2 touchdowns

The Ravens sorely need some offensive playmakers around Joe Flacco, and GM Ozzie Newsome will not be deterred by the declining production of an injured Benn in what was a struggling, stale ­Illinois offense.

Football's Future, Robert Davis

(Updated on Feb. 8; Previous Pick: Golden Tate)

Golden Tate, Notre Dame, Wide Receiver

Junior; 5-11, 195; 93 receptions, 1,496 yards, 15 touchdowns

"Adding Joe Flacco and Ray Rice the past two years has given the Ravens life on offense. In order for them to take the next step however, they need a playmaker at wide receiver."

Draft Ace, Mike Band

(Updated Feb. 22; Last Pick: Brandon LaFell)

Arrelious Benn, Illinois, Wide Receiver

Junior; 6-2, 220; 38 receptions, 490 yards, 2 touchdowns

"The Ravens don't have a single wide receiver who caught a pass in 2009 currently under contract for the upcoming season. Mark Clayton and Demetrius Williams are RFA, so its reasonable to assume they'll return, but the issue remains that they need a receiver. More specifically, they need someone to contribute immediate. Given the state of NFL this offseason there won't be many options available in free agency. A big receiver such as Benn may be their best bet for an instant-impact receiver."

The Football Expert, Michael Abromowitz

(Updated on Feb. 22; Previous Pick: Golden Tate)

Arrelious Benn, Illinois, Wide Receiver

Junior; 6-2, 220; 38 receptions, 490 yards, 2 touchdowns

"Derrick Mason looks to be finally retired and outside of Mark Clayton, this receiving corps is far from impressive. The Ravens should have their choice of receiver at this pick and for now I have Benn as the second best receiver after Dez Bryant. By draft time, Golden Tate or Brandon Lafell could wrestle that position from him, but for now I say the Ravens go with the big, strong specimen in Benn who grew up near Baltimore in D.C. I see a lot of Anquan Boldin in Benn."

Draft King, Lou Pickney

(Updated on Feb. 16; Previous Pick: Brandon LaFell)

Brandon LaFell, LSU, Wide Receiver

Senior; 6-3, 206; 57 receptions, 792 yards, 11 touchdowns

"LaFell is a superb wideout who has thrived in the spotlight in Baton Rouge. Derrick Mason teased retirement before coming back for 2009, but regardless on Mason's plans for 2010, the Ravens would be wise to bring in a player of LaFell's caliber."

WalterFootball.com

(Updated on Feb. 16; Previous Pick: Damian Williams)

Brandon LaFell, LSU, Wide Receiver

Senior; 6-3, 206; 57 receptions, 792 yards, 11 touchdowns

"If available, Jermaine Gresham is an option because Todd Heap is unreliable. However, Mark Clayton has been so inconsistent that he would force my hand anyway. If Derrick Mason retires, Joe Flacco will have absolutely no one to work with."

NFLDraftScout.com, Rob Rang & Chad Reuter

(Updated on Feb. 18; Previous Picks: Brandon LaFell)

Rang:Golden Tate, Notre Dame, Wide Receiver

Junior; 5-11, 195; 93 receptions, 1,496 yards, 15 touchdowns

Reuter: Demaryius Thomas, Georgia Tech, Wide ReceiverJunior; 6-3, 229; 46 receptions, 1,154 yards, 8 touchdowns

Draft Countdown, Scott Wright

(Updated on Feb. 11, Previous Pick: Arrelious Benn)

Arrelious Benn, Illinois, Wide Receiver

Junior; 6-2, 220; 38 receptions, 490 yards, 2 touchdowns