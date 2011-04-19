Mock Draft Monitor 7.0

Itís only nine days until selection day and after weeks of agreement amongst draftniks, thereís a mix of opinions. Hereís the latest round of mock drafts.
**NFL.com, Pat Kirwan**
Posted April 12
DT Marvin Austin, North Carolina
Senior; 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
2010: Suspended; 2009 Stats: 42 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss
"The defense needs young players up front. Austin was tremendous at his pro day after missing last season for disciplinary reasons. He will not be a problem under the wing of Ray Lewis."
**NFL.com, Steve Wyche**
Posted April 11
CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
Senior; 6-2, 205
2010 Stats: 68 tackles, 0 interceptions, 4 pass deflections
"Smith wouldnít be available this late if not for character concerns. The veteran leadership of the Ravens will help keep this immensely talented player in line. The Ravens are another potential landing spot for Austin."
**NFL.com, Alex Baldinger**
Posted April 7
OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi StateSenior; 6-5, 321
2010 Notables: All-SEC selection, 13 starts
"The Ravens could easily go CB or WR with this pick. But they didn't run the ball consistently last season, and what was missing was a dominant RT. Sherrod should fill that need immediately."
**NFL.com, Bucky Brooks**
Posted April 5
DT Muhammad Wilkerson, TempleJunior; 6-4, 3152010 Stats:70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss
"The Ravens' defense has remained rock-solid over the years by dominating opponents at the point of attack. Wilkerson would add an athletic interior defender to their lineup as a potential five-technique to play opposite Haloti Ngata."
**CBS Sports, Rob Rang**
Posted April 18
DT Muhammad Wilkerson, Temple
"General manager Ozzie Newsome has made a career out of finding gems in the latter portions of the first round. The Ravens could gamble on a receiver or an outside linebacker -- areas of greater immediate concern -- but the opportunity to land a classic five-technique for their 3-4 defense makes too much sense. Had the 6-4, 315-pound Wilkerson racked up his gaudy statistics (70 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks) against Big Ten or SEC competition rather than the MAC, he'd have been a top-15 pick."
**CBS Sports, Chad Reuter**Posted April 18
WR Torrey Smith, Maryland
Junior; 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
2010 Stats: 67 receptions, 1,055 yards, 12 touchdowns
"Joe Flacco gets the downfield option he needs to stretch out his arm."
**CBS Sports, Clark Judge**Posted April 14
OT Gabe Carimi, Wisconsin
Senior; 6-7, 314
2010 Notables: Outland Trophy winner, All-American, All-Big 10 selection, 13 starts
"Can play right or left tackle and would allow Ravens to start moving people up front."
**Sports Illustrated, Don Banks**
Posted April 13
CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
"He carries legitimate character-issue red flags, but Smith to the Ravens is still my hunch, with a caveat. Just as it did in last year's first round, Baltimore likely will be willing to trade down with some team eager to take a quarterback (it was Denver coming after Tim Tebow at No. 25 in 2010). Teams like Tennessee, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Miami and San Francisco all make some sense as potential trade partners. And the Ravens could probably still draft Smith somewhere early in the second round."
**National Football Post, Wes Bunting**
Posted April 7
OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State
"The Ravens get the LT they want in Sherrod that will allow them to move Michael Oher back over to the right side."
**Pro Football Weekly, Nolan Nawrocki**
Posted April 15
OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State
"Joe Flacco is at his best when he has time in the pocket, and the Ravens struggled to provide enough protection last season because of struggles on the edge, primarily from the blind side, where Michael Oher regressed in his sophomore season. Sherrod has the flexibility to play either side and solidifies one of the best offensive lines in football."
**The Baltimore Sun, Jamison Hensley**
Posted April 17
CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
"Smith brings character concerns that have caused some teams to take him off their draft board. But he also brings size, speed and confidence that cornerbacks need to thrive in this league. There are some comparisons to Chris McAlister, which isnít a negative when focusing on the on-field production."
**The Baltimore Sun, Matt Vensel**
Posted March 30
DT Muhammad Wilkerson, Temple
"Wilkerson visited the Ravens this week and raved about the team, but itís unclear if the feeling is mutual or if this is just a smokescreen by GM Ozzie Newsome. We do know that Wilkerson is rising quickly on draft boards and might not be available when the Ravens are on the clock. If he does wind up in Baltimore, he would project to be a defensive end in the teamís 3-4 scheme. What do you think about a future three-man front of Haloti Ngata, Terrence Cody and Wilkerson?"
**Scout.com, John Crist**
Posted April 6
OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State
"Making this pick potentially strengthens the Ravens at two positions, with Sherrod starting at left tackle and Oher then switching to right tackle."
**USA Today**
Posted April 18
Jarrett Bell ñ CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
Jim Corbett ñ CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
Nate Davis ñ CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
Sean Leahy ñ OLB Akeem Ayers, UCLA; Junior, 6-4, 255; 2010 Stats: 68 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions