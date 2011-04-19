Mock Draft Monitor 7.0

**Sports Illustrated, Don Banks**

Posted April 13

CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado

"He carries legitimate character-issue red flags, but Smith to the Ravens is still my hunch, with a caveat. Just as it did in last year's first round, Baltimore likely will be willing to trade down with some team eager to take a quarterback (it was Denver coming after Tim Tebow at No. 25 in 2010). Teams like Tennessee, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Miami and San Francisco all make some sense as potential trade partners. And the Ravens could probably still draft Smith somewhere early in the second round."

**National Football Post, Wes Bunting**

Posted April 7

OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State

"The Ravens get the LT they want in Sherrod that will allow them to move Michael Oher back over to the right side."

**Pro Football Weekly, Nolan Nawrocki**

Posted April 15

OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State

"Joe Flacco is at his best when he has time in the pocket, and the Ravens struggled to provide enough protection last season because of struggles on the edge, primarily from the blind side, where Michael Oher regressed in his sophomore season. Sherrod has the flexibility to play either side and solidifies one of the best offensive lines in football."

**The Baltimore Sun, Jamison Hensley**

Posted April 17

CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado

"Smith brings character concerns that have caused some teams to take him off their draft board. But he also brings size, speed and confidence that cornerbacks need to thrive in this league. There are some comparisons to Chris McAlister, which isnít a negative when focusing on the on-field production."

**The Baltimore Sun, Matt Vensel**

Posted March 30

DT Muhammad Wilkerson, Temple

"Wilkerson visited the Ravens this week and raved about the team, but itís unclear if the feeling is mutual or if this is just a smokescreen by GM Ozzie Newsome. We do know that Wilkerson is rising quickly on draft boards and might not be available when the Ravens are on the clock. If he does wind up in Baltimore, he would project to be a defensive end in the teamís 3-4 scheme. What do you think about a future three-man front of Haloti Ngata, Terrence Cody and Wilkerson?"

**Scout.com, John Crist**

Posted April 6

OT Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State

"Making this pick potentially strengthens the Ravens at two positions, with Sherrod starting at left tackle and Oher then switching to right tackle."

**USA Today**

Posted April 18

Jarrett Bell ñ CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado

Jim Corbett ñ CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado

Nate Davis ñ CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado

Sean Leahy ñ OLB Akeem Ayers, UCLA; Junior, 6-4, 255; 2010 Stats: 68 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions