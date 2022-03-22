Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Post Free-Agency Picks for Ravens

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
"The Ravens would likely be thrilled with this scenario. They just let Bradley Bozeman, who started at center in 2021 and left guard in 2019 and 2020, walk in free agency, and they don't have a replacement on the roster. Linderbaum would be an improvement, not just an instant replacement. As I've said a couple times, he's one of the best center prospects of the past decade. Defensive end is another position to watch here. Offensive tackle would have been in play, too, but Baltimore added right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency."
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
"Perhaps the star of the combine after the 6-6, 341-pounder – and that's a slimmed-down version – blazed a 4.78 40 and looked great in the drills. An All-American in 2021, Davis also won the Bednarik Award as college football's top defensive player. He should be a top priority for a 25th-ranked defense now without veterans such as Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Houston on its front wall."
"Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell are still free agents. Davis would be the latest investment in that front seven."
EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks
"The Ravens love Odafe Oweh, their late first-rounder from 2021, and Ojabo is his best friend and also was inspired by his explosive, relentless play in getting after the quarterback, a reason why he rose up boards fast through the Combine before suffering an Achilles' injury at his pro day. Baltimore can stash Ojabo for the future as an impactful situational pass rusher at first."
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 0 interceptions
"Even though McDuffie balled out on the outside for the Huskies this season, we get Tyrann Matthieu vibes when we watch him. He has the athleticism to line up anywhere -- and he told us at the combine that he can do just that at the next level."
NT Travis Jones, Connecticut
2021 stats: 11 games, 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
"The Ravens added Michael Pierce to play nose tackle in free agency, but he is merely a stop-gap. Jones displayed elite potential at the Senior Bowl and Combine and is a perfect fit for the Ravens' defense. He is a mix between Linval Joseph and Javon Hargrave and will help the Ravens return to form as one of the top defenses in the NFL."
EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
"There goes the big man George Karlaftis as the Baltimore Ravens halt his slide here. Karlaftis is, by all means, a potential top-10 pick. But with the rise on quarterbacks, the Ravens are gifted his services at pick No. 14. Edge may not even be their top need. But in a draft where these edge defenders will be coveted, selecting Karlaftis here — or trading down — is in play. Karlaftis is terrific with his strength and balance, as well as providing potential versatility to use along the defensive line."