Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Post Free-Agency Picks for Ravens

"The Ravens would likely be thrilled with this scenario. They just let Bradley Bozeman, who started at center in 2021 and left guard in 2019 and 2020, walk in free agency, and they don't have a replacement on the roster. Linderbaum would be an improvement, not just an instant replacement. As I've said a couple times, he's one of the best center prospects of the past decade. Defensive end is another position to watch here. Offensive tackle would have been in play, too, but Baltimore added right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency."