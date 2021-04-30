Mock Draft Monitor: Projections for Ravens' Third-Round Picks

Apr 30, 2021 at 02:07 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Stone-Forsythe
Tim Casey/University Athletic Association

No. 94: OL Stone Forsythe, Florida

"Forsythe is a monstrous offensive tackle with effortless power. He's just rough around the edges in terms of his technique."

No. 104: DL Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

2020 stats: opted out

"Twyman is a disruptive interior rusher with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves."

Gary Grambling and Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Milton-Williams
Tom Morris/Louisiana Tech

No. 94: DT Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss

"Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe won't play forever. The Ravens are talented but older up front and will need to begin churning, especially as the midseason wear and tear hits some of their veteran players. Williams logged 10 sacks over his final two seasons with the Bulldogs."

No. 104: S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

2020 stats: 2 games, 13 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended

"He looks like a Madden create-a-player at a tall 6'3" in Florida State's secondary, an attacking and athletic box safety who has to prove he can stay healthy."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Osa-Odighizuwa
Don Liebig/UCLA

No. 94: DT Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

2020 stats: 7 games, 30 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss

"The Ravens' pass-rush rebuild continues on the inside with this high-effort rotational option behind Calais Campbell. His quickness is a good addition to supplement the second level with (Gregory) Rousseau in the mix, too."

No. 104: OT Walker Little, Stanford

"The Ravens need to develop a nice-sized athlete to help replace the traded Orlando Brown Jr. opposite Ronnie Stanley and Little has the potential to be a solid starter by 2022."

Chad Reuter, NFL Media

Devine-Deablo
Virginia Tech/Virginia Tech

No. 94: S Devine Deablo, Virginia Tech

2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 passes defended

No. 104: EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

2020 stats: 6 games, 30 tackles, 5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

Lance Zierlein, NFL Media

Landon-Dickerson
Vasha Hunt/AP Photos

No. 94: C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

No. 104: QB Kellon Mond, Texas A&M

2020 stats: 10 games, 2,282 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Jackson-Carman
David Platt/Clemson University

No. 94: OT/G Jackson Carman, Clemson

No. 104: S Andre Cisco, Syracuse
2020 stats: 2 games, 11 tackles, 1 interception, 0.5 tackles for loss

Alex Kay, Bleacher Report

Dayo-Odeyingbo
Vanderbilt/Vanderbilt

No. 94: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

2020: stats: 8 games, 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss

No. 104: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Andre-Cisco
Syracuse/Syracuse

No. 94: S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

2020 stats: 2 games, 11 tackles, 1 interception, 0.5 tackles for loss

No. 104: OL Trey Hill, Georgia

