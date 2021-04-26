Mock Draft Monitor: Updated Picks at No. 27 and No. 31

The Ravens' addition of a first-round picks has shaken up the mock drafts. Here's the latest on what pundits believe Baltimore could do with its two picks.
Pick No. 27
WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Bateman is a versatile receiver able to play slot or outside, complementing former first-rounder Marquise Brown, 2020 third-round selection Devin Duvernay and veteran free-agent signee Sammy Watkins." – Chad Reuter, NFL.com
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"The Ravens could go with a safety, wideout or offensive lineman here, but their biggest need remains at pass rusher." – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss
"Don't get cute here, Baltimore. You no longer have Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue and need to add a pass rusher. The Ravens could do much worse than Phillips, who's coming off a breakout eight-sack season after transferring to the University of Miami in 2020." – Patrik Walker, CBS Sports
"Phillips has passed his former teammate (Gregory) Rousseau on some boards but regardless, the Ravens, after getting gutted in free agency, need to go after someone who could be their next Terrell Suggs." – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
2020 stats: 11 games, 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns
"The Ravens have to clear the decks to pay Lamar Jackson, so this is a hugely pivotal draft. Toney could eventually replace the underwhelming Marquise Brown, and who knows if free-agent signee Sammy Watkins stay healthy (missed 14 games in the last three seasons)." – Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports
OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
"After trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs, the Ravens need to find a new starting offensive tackle. Eichenberg is rock solid dependable, starting 38 games at Notre Dame. He's the kind of plug-and-play rookie a team like Baltimore needs." – Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon-Journal
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"The Ravens have two picks within a five-pick span so maybe they try to package them and move up. But getting two good players here isn't a bad idea. And with that added pick, why not take a guy who has a ton of upside? There's a certain boom-bust factor with Oweh but he's a physical freak and with the right coaching could turn into a headache for offense at the NFL level." – Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philadelphia
"The Ravens need to add at receiver and protect Lamar Jackson better. With the trade of Orlando Brown, tackle becomes a more critical need. Baltimore is arguably the best drafting team in the NFL and this is a spot where they'll now need to replace Brown. Leatherwood is a solid tackle with some versatility who would fill that need." – Tab Bamford, Elite Sports NY
Pick No. 31
OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
"Leatherwood should have no issues playing on the right side for the Ravens, and his experience at guard and left tackle could prove valuable if injuries hit Baltimore's line again this season." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com
"The Ravens traded Orlando Brown to the Chiefs and landed this pick in the package, and they can't afford to not replace him on their offensive line. Leatherwood is no stranger to the big stage, and it doesn't get much bigger than protecting and creating lanes for former league MVP Lamar Jackson." –
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"The Ravens could package their two first-round picks to move up for one of the Big 3 wide receivers. Either way, they need to find a reliable deep threat and Marshall is just scratching the surface on his abilities." – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
OL Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan
"The trade of Orlando Brown will save money to help pay Lamar Jackson. Replacing Brown at right tackle will be more difficult. This pick has to be on the offensive line. Mayfield played right and left tackle for the Wolverines." –
"The Ravens need to address tackle after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs so it makes sense to take care of business with the first-rounder acquired in that deal as Mayfield can be a solid fit opposite Ronnie Stanley." –
OLB Zavon Collins, Tulsa
2020 stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss
"The Ravens could use the 6-foot-5 and 270-pound Collins as a Matthew Judon replacement. He obviously has impressive size, but he can do everything on defense at a high level." –
OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
"The Ravens are looking to add a veteran after trading away Orlando Brown. But the Ravens can replenish and find their long-term solution at tackle with Eichenberg, who is a Day 1 prospect from a school that has churned out plenty of top-notch offensive linemen." –
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"With the huge trade completed with Kansas City on Friday afternoon, the Ravens can now look to add at multiple positions in the first round. Ojulari is a beast off the edge who can help the Ravens defensive front seven in a number of ways. We would also keep an eye on Baltimore to package their two first-round picks to move up to get a tackle in front of Washington and Chicago." – Tab Bamford, Elite Sports NY