Mink's Final Round 1 Mock Draft

Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams, USC

This is a done deal, but I bet they still make us wait the full 10 minutes.

Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

My gut told me this was going to be Drake Maye, but all the latest reports indicate Daniels. Trust my gut? Nah, probably just hungry.

New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

After Mac Jones didn't pan out, the Patriots take their next swing at franchise quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

The Cardinals are always a trade possibility, but Harrison's talent is too much to pass up.

TRADE: Minnesota Vikings – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Minnesota already did the legwork to give themselves ammunition to move up and grab one of the top quarterbacks. They're not going to just sit tight now.

New York Giants – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The Giants are locked into Daniel Jones for this season, so they give him a premier wideout to help get him on track or be up to speed for his successor.

Tennessee Titans – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The Titans have had the NFL's worst offensive line for years. Alt is the best lineman in a draft loaded with them.

Atlanta Falcons – OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Turner is the best pure pass rusher in this year's class and the Falcons are in desperate need.

Chicago Bears – OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

The Bears could take a wideout, but they already have a strong starting duo with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. Instead, they opt to take his blindside protector, setting Williams up for more success than his predecessor.

New York Jets – WR Rome Odunze

The Jets are looking for more weapons for Aaron Rodgers and Odunze falls right into their lap.

Los Angeles Chargers (from Vikings) – OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

The Chargers have made it clear that they want to run the ball this year under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Latham is a massive people-mover and General Manager Joe Hortiz's first pick coming from Alabama just feels right.

TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles – CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

It's a big move for the Eagles, but they need a cornerback bad and there's buzz about them moving up to grab one.

Las Vegas Raiders – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Penix is was a hot name in the days leading into the draft, and he's always seemed like a good fit for the Raiders, who are in desperate need of a quarterback.

New Orleans Saints – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Saints have to get an offensive tackle, especially after James Hurst's retirement Wednesday, and Fuaga is a monster of a man who will add physicality.

Indianapolis Colts – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

The Colts are reportedly in the market for a pass catcher. They could go with a wide receiver, but when one of the most unique talents in the draft class falls in their laps, they take him.

Seattle Seahawks – DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Mike Macdonald saw the difference Justin Madubuike made living in opponents' backfields. With so many offensive players going early, the Ravens' former defensive coordinator scoops up one of the top defensive talents.

Jacksonville Jaguars – CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Arguably the top cornerback in this year's class falls to the Jaguars more than midway through the first round, allowing them to scratch off a major need.

Cincinnati Bengals – WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

The Bengals are always looking to give Joe Burrow more weapons and a fellow LSU product will surely please Ja'Marr Chase. Plus, Tee Higgins reportedly renewed his trade request Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams – EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Latu is a skilled pass rusher with major college production, and he could be a steal for a team willing to gamble on his medical history. He was playing in the Rams' backyard, so they should have a good feel for him.

Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Steelers got their left tackle out of Georgia last year with Broderick Jones. This year, they get their right tackle from the same school with Mims.

Miami Dolphins – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

The offensive tackle run is on, with the Dolphins taking the skilled and versatile blocker who could excel at tackle or guard.

Denver Broncos (from Eagles) – QB Bo Nix, Oregon

The Broncos get their man in Nix, but at a better value later in the first round while picking up additional picks to try to recoup some of the lost haul from the failed Russell Wilson deal.

Los Angeles Chargers (from Vikings) – CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Chargers need a wide receiver but they're not going to reach to take one. Instead, Hortiz takes a versatile cornerback in the Kyle Hamilton mold.

Dallas Cowboys – OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Dallas doesn't have to go far to get its successor to Tyron Smith, grabbing the toolsy Texas native with a ton of upside.

Green Bay Packers – OT Graham Barton, Duke

The Packers have needs along their offensive line and Barton can either stay at tackle or kick inside and have success wherever.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Jared Verse, Floria State

The Bucs could go with an offensive lineman or trade back to a team who wants one, but they see more value in grabbing an explosive rusher for Head Coach Todd Bowles, especially with the Cardinals in need of a pass rusher right behind them.

Arizona Cardinals – EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Robinson is a freakish athlete and the Cardinals ranked last in the league in getting after the quarterback.

Buffalo Bills – WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The Bills need a wide receiver with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis gone. Mitchell gives them a big vertical threat for Josh Allen to launch to.

Detroit Lions – CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Lions continue to rebuild their defense, adding a polished outside corner in Wiggins to pair with last year's high pick Brian Branch.

Baltimore Ravens – CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The Ravens could go with a tackle such as Arizona's Jordan Morgan here, but see better value in a smooth, feisty cornerback from a school they know well.

San Francisco 49ers – WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

The 49ers add a crafty route-runner to their offense with Brandon Aiyuk's long-term future cloudy.

Kansas City Chiefs – WR Xavier Worthy, Texas