Mock Draft Roundup: Draft Day Final Round 1 Picks

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

"I thought about cornerback and offensive line here, but the Ravens have a real need in the middle of their defense. Davis is a 340-pound space eater with rare physical traits. Baltimore had success with a similar player in Haloti Ngata, who set the tone for some of the greatest defenses in NFL history."

"I know this pick won't fill one of the most pressing needs for the Ravens, but they always lean toward drafting the best player available. Davis or Trevor Penning would make sense here, but I'll stick with the massive SEC DT prospect."

"This is probably the latest that Davis would come off the board. Even after signing Michael Pierce, Baltimore could use a massive, double-team-eating run-stopper like Davis to clog the middle of the field. We all know about his legendary combine workout by now – I mean, a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at 341 pounds is ridiculous – and if Davis stays at his current weight, he'll be a nightmare for opponents every Sunday."

"The league's No. 1 rush defense gets that much better after adding the 6-6, 341-pound Davis up front."

"The Ravens are always on the lookout for unique physical talents, and Davis has a ceiling coming into the league like Haloti Ngata did 16 years ago. So while this isn't Baltimore's biggest need, it's easy to see where new coordinator Mike Macdonald could make Davis a real foundation piece for the future."

"After a relatively unsurprising first 13 picks — the top three tackles, top four edge rushers and top three cornerbacks were all taken — the Ravens end up with "Godzilla." Davis, the top defender on the country's top defense last season, is one of the most athletic prospects in draft history. At 341 pounds, he's heavier than Brandon Williams and faster over 10 yards (1.68 seconds) than wide receiver Jamison Crowder were coming into the draft. According to MockDraftable, only one interior defensive line prospect has ever recorded a better broad jump than Davis — and he weighed 37 pounds less.