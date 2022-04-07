Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: No Consensus on Who Ravens Will Draft

Apr 07, 2022 at 01:56 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040722-MDRU
Mock Draft Round Up 10.0, presented by Caesars Sportsbook

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

AP22080861592219
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Peter Schrager, NFL Network

"I'm not sure there's a prospect in this draft class who seeks contact -- and looks to completely dominate his opponent -- more than this guy. Penning is a nasty, light-footed, 6-7 mauler who had his way with defensive linemen while starring at Northern Iowa. And then he was tremendous against top-level competition at the Senior Bowl, opening eyes everywhere. He can play tackle or guard. More protection for Lamar Jackson."

DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

AP22065584350528
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Todd McShay, ESPN

"Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum would be a good pick after the Ravens lost Bradley Bozeman to free agency. But could the Ravens afford to ignore Johnson's fall out of the top 10 right into their lap at No. 14? They were in the bottom 10 last year in sacks (34), and only Tyus Bowser (seven sacks) and Odafe Oweh (five) made much of a dent there. Johnson had 12 sacks and 46 pressures at FSU in 2021, frequently using his quick feet, powerful hands and arsenal of pass-rush moves to overwhelm blockers. If Linderbaum does end up with the Ravens, I'd bet it comes after a trade down the Round 1 board."

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

"Selecting Johnson wouldn't be reaching for a need either. He's widely considered a top-five edge rusher in a very deep class and he's gotten enough pre-draft buzz that he could be taken in the top 10. Johnson fits the Ravens defense well. He's big (6-foot-5, 254 pounds), explosive, physical and was extremely productive in his final college season, leading the ACC with 11 1/2 sacks and 17 1/2 tackles for loss. He also sets a strong edge against the run, making him a three-down outside linebacker."

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

AP22075685421033
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

Charles Davis, NFL Network

"Not only did Davis put on the show of shows at the combine, but he fits what the Ravens covet from their defensive interior players: speed and playmaking ability, both of which are crucial in an AFC North that loves to run the ball."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Davis would be an exquisite fit in Baltimore. They love oversized, powerful defensive linemen."

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

AP22075680830090
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

"The Ravens have needs in the interior on both sides of the football, but all of their fans' most popular selections have been on defense. Devonte Wyatt is being overshadowed a lot during the pre-draft process by his Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Travon Walker, but he has been arguably the best player of the three. He posted impressive PFF grades in all areas last season and was a dominant force at the Senior Bowl, earning the best PFF grade of any defender during the practices."

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

AP22088693229562
Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 0 interceptions, 6 passes defensed

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"They play a lot of man coverage and adding a corner makes sense. He isn't a big corner, but he has the tools to fit what they want from their defense."

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

AP21334150688068
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

"The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside."

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

AP22088621510802
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss

"Karlaftis feels like the forgotten man of this draft, and it could be to the Ravens' benefit. While Walker and Johnson had more impressive workouts leading up to the draft, you can't argue with the Purdue star's production. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-4, 275-pound lineman produced 54 pressures on 335 rushes, earning a pass-rushing grade of 90.6. The Greece native, who just turned 21 on Sunday, can be a foundational piece for a defensive front that needs to get younger."

Related Content

news

Ravens Will Likely Ride Third Wave; Best Free Agents Still Available

The Ravens have found success filling holes after the draft and expect to do so again this offseason.

news

Geno Stone Re-Signs With Ravens

Third-year safety Geno Stone, an exclusive rights free agent, has officially re-signed with Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 4/7: Should Ravens Consider Taking a Wide Receiver in the First Round?

Pundits say the Ravens will rebound in 2022, but the Bengals are the top team in the AFC North. Bleacher Report says Calais Campbell is the next free agent the Ravens should sign. The Ravens get an interior defensive lineman in the first round of a mock draft by fans.

news

Regardless of Ronnie Stanley's Health, Ravens Looking to Draft Offensive Tackle 'At Some Point'

Even if the Ravens don't take an offensive tackle in Round 1, they are looking to address the position in this year's draft.

news

Mailbag: Exploring Ravens' Options at Inside Linebacker After Bobby Wagner

What shocking position could the Ravens make a first-round pick at this year? What's going on with DK Metcalf?

news

Ravens Want 'Big Guys' at Center, See Good Depth in Draft

The Ravens could take a mid-round center in this year's draft after Bradley Bozeman departed in free agency.

news

Late for Work 4/6: Was Eric DeCosta Bluffing or Showing His Hand?

Lamar Jackson is ranked No. 1 on a list of players eligible to hit free agency in 2023. J.K. Dobbins is among the favorites for Comeback Player of the Year. The Ravens bolster their defensive line in Todd McShay's two-round mock draft. The Ravens reportedly met with a versatile quarterback prospect.

news

John Harbaugh Is 'Very Motivated' After Signing Contact Extension

As the longest-tenured and most successful head coach in Ravens history, John Harbaugh remains "very motivated" to win more championships.

news

A Draft Deep in Edge Rushers Gives Ravens Options

This year's draft class is loaded with edge rushers, giving the Ravens multiple chances to address a position of need.

news

Ravens 'Definitely Concerned' About Cornerback Depth, Need Instant Draft Hit

The Ravens have their two starters in place, but know they need to add a lot more to the cornerback group. Here's what they said about a couple top prospects.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising