Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: No Consensus on Who Ravens Will Draft

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
"I'm not sure there's a prospect in this draft class who seeks contact -- and looks to completely dominate his opponent -- more than this guy. Penning is a nasty, light-footed, 6-7 mauler who had his way with defensive linemen while starring at Northern Iowa. And then he was tremendous against top-level competition at the Senior Bowl, opening eyes everywhere. He can play tackle or guard. More protection for Lamar Jackson."
DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
"Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum would be a good pick after the Ravens lost Bradley Bozeman to free agency. But could the Ravens afford to ignore Johnson's fall out of the top 10 right into their lap at No. 14? They were in the bottom 10 last year in sacks (34), and only Tyus Bowser (seven sacks) and Odafe Oweh (five) made much of a dent there. Johnson had 12 sacks and 46 pressures at FSU in 2021, frequently using his quick feet, powerful hands and arsenal of pass-rush moves to overwhelm blockers. If Linderbaum does end up with the Ravens, I'd bet it comes after a trade down the Round 1 board."
Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic
"Selecting Johnson wouldn't be reaching for a need either. He's widely considered a top-five edge rusher in a very deep class and he's gotten enough pre-draft buzz that he could be taken in the top 10. Johnson fits the Ravens defense well. He's big (6-foot-5, 254 pounds), explosive, physical and was extremely productive in his final college season, leading the ACC with 11 1/2 sacks and 17 1/2 tackles for loss. He also sets a strong edge against the run, making him a three-down outside linebacker."
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
"Not only did Davis put on the show of shows at the combine, but he fits what the Ravens covet from their defensive interior players: speed and playmaking ability, both of which are crucial in an AFC North that loves to run the ball."
"Davis would be an exquisite fit in Baltimore. They love oversized, powerful defensive linemen."
DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
2021 stats: 13 games, 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
"The Ravens have needs in the interior on both sides of the football, but all of their fans' most popular selections have been on defense. Devonte Wyatt is being overshadowed a lot during the pre-draft process by his Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Travon Walker, but he has been arguably the best player of the three. He posted impressive PFF grades in all areas last season and was a dominant force at the Senior Bowl, earning the best PFF grade of any defender during the practices."
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 0 interceptions, 6 passes defensed
"They play a lot of man coverage and adding a corner makes sense. He isn't a big corner, but he has the tools to fit what they want from their defense."
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
"The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside."
EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss
"Karlaftis feels like the forgotten man of this draft, and it could be to the Ravens' benefit. While Walker and Johnson had more impressive workouts leading up to the draft, you can't argue with the Purdue star's production. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-4, 275-pound lineman produced 54 pressures on 335 rushes, earning a pass-rushing grade of 90.6. The Greece native, who just turned 21 on Sunday, can be a foundational piece for a defensive front that needs to get younger."