Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks Both Pick Mauling O-Linemen

Jan 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Some of the leading draft analysts are still rolling out their first mock drafts of the pre-draft season.

Here's a look at some of the latest:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

"Some guys just look and play like Ravens. That's Penning. He's big and nasty and could step in immediately at right tackle, opposite Ronnie Stanley."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"The team's success with eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda could prompt general manager Eric DeCosta to fish in the Hawkeye pond again when searching for a potential replacement for pending free agent Bradley Bozeman. As an exceptional athlete with a refined technical game, Linderbaum could step in and dominate from Day 1."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3.0 sacks

"Gardner played at Cincinnati but his style is an exquisite fit in Baltimore. The Ravens are a press-man team -- although that could change after the departure of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale -- and Gardner is an on-and-island corner."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

2021 stats: 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception

"The Ravens ended the season with an injury-riddled mess at cornerback. They need to rejuvenate their coverage to boost their blitzing scheme. Elam's strength and length stand out. He is very efficient in coverage because of his athleticism."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

"Karlaftis is another player who could go higher than he's currently mocked here. Purdue's strong base end was a monster all season, and at times he got the same double- and triple-team treatment that we saw with Aidan Hutchinson. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has the size and strength to hold up and penetrate off the edge. He won't be the quickest player or the most flexible edge-bender, but his hands are so violent and fast. He disengaged blocks as quickly as anyone in this class. If the Ravens have that defensive line need some are projecting, they'd sprint to the podium for this guy."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

2022 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

"Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are free agents. Baltimore allowed the fewest rushing yards per game this season, but it may choose to get younger at the position."

