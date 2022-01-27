Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks Both Pick Mauling O-Linemen

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

"Karlaftis is another player who could go higher than he's currently mocked here. Purdue's strong base end was a monster all season, and at times he got the same double- and triple-team treatment that we saw with Aidan Hutchinson. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has the size and strength to hold up and penetrate off the edge. He won't be the quickest player or the most flexible edge-bender, but his hands are so violent and fast. He disengaged blocks as quickly as anyone in this class. If the Ravens have that defensive line need some are projecting, they'd sprint to the podium for this guy."