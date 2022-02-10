Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning Rises After Strong Senior Bowl

"The Ravens were decimated by injuries a season ago, revealing how much help they needed at offensive tackle and in the secondary. They allowed the most sacks in franchise history (57), and only the Bears allowed more (58). Penning is an ideal fit in Baltimore because of his ability to control the line of scrimmage, which is necessary for the Ravens' downhill running scheme. He plays with violence and physicality and could be an early starter at right tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley. At Senior Bowl practices last week, Penning proved that he belonged in Round 1."