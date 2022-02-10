Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning Rises After Strong Senior Bowl

Feb 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021022-MDRU4

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

AP21304758010918
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Jordan Reid, ESPN

"The Ravens were decimated by injuries a season ago, revealing how much help they needed at offensive tackle and in the secondary. They allowed the most sacks in franchise history (57), and only the Bears allowed more (58). Penning is an ideal fit in Baltimore because of his ability to control the line of scrimmage, which is necessary for the Ravens' downhill running scheme. He plays with violence and physicality and could be an early starter at right tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley. At Senior Bowl practices last week, Penning proved that he belonged in Round 1."

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

"With a healthy Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins expected back in 2022, the Baltimore Ravens must solidify things up front to maximize the impact of their return.

"Anyone who has watched Trevor Penning play football knows his game screams Baltimore Raven. He is a mauler in the run game that blocks with a nasty mean streak while providing good length and mobility in pass protection."

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

"After a strong week at the Senior Bowl, Penning earned himself a spot to be talked about as a top 15 pick. He showed raw power and a workman-like mentality."

DE Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 33 tackles, 6 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

AP22001062043805 (1)
Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"If there is one thing the Ravens love, it is rugged defenders in the front seven. Walker is long and powerful as a run-stopper. His pass rush is just OK, but there is room for growth in that area."

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, 0 interceptions

AP21326209405948
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

"The Ravens certainly do not want to go through another season of bad cornerback play, so they take the Washington Husky here. The team's cumulative PFF grade at cornerback fell to 56.4 this season — its worst mark since 2015. McDuffie isn't the biggest — 5-foot-11, 195 pounds — but is a technician who would immediately bolster Baltimore's secondary."

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

2021 stats: 12 games, 49 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions

AP18329048087460
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2018, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"McCreary has short arms. That's the only legitimate knock on his game. He's disruptive, stays in-phase down the field, and has deceptive quicks."

ILB Devin Lloyd, Utah

2021 stats: 14 games, 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 4 interceptions

AP21246097740212
Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison have not played up to expectations, so that could have the Ravens looking for a solution this offseason. Lloyd is a player who I have compared to Fred Warner because of his ability to get off blocks and his improvement in coverage."

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games., 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles

AP21275632487314
Morry Gash/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kyle Yates, Fantasy Pros

"The Ravens invested in their EDGE room in the first round last year with the speedy Odafe Oweh and they come right back around and grab more speed with Ojabo this time too."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 2/10: Pundit Says Check Expectations for Signing Outside Free Agents

The Ravens are primed to vault into Super Bowl contention next season. Steelers running back Najee Harris puts Marcus Peters on notice. Ray Lewis and former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees discuss Super Bowl anxiety.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Will Justin Houston re-sign this offseason? With injury prevention a focus, what changes will we see next preseason? Will the Ravens consider RB and LT in the draft?
news

Ravens Not Surprised By Eric Weddle's Super Bowl Comeback

The former Ravens favorite came out of retirement to chase a title with the Rams, and now he's an integral part of Sunday's big game.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson the Baseball Player?

Lamar Jackson joked on social media that he thinks he could be a baseball player.
news

Longtime Ravens PA Announcer Bruce Cunningham Retiring as Sports Anchor

Veteran Baltimore sports anchor Bruce Cunningham will end his 31-year run at FOX 45 at the end of March.
news

Late for Work 2/9: In Separate Re-Drafts, Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh Selected By Browns

What do the Ravens need to do to overtake the Bengals next season? Drafting a running back 'wouldn't be surprising.' 
news

Injury Recoveries Make Ravens Offseason More Challenging

Key players at multiple positions are recovering from injuries, which adds a layer to Baltimore's offseason strategy.  
news

Reports: Wink Martindale to Become Giants Defensive Coordinator

Wink Martindale, Baltimore's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, is expected to run the Giants' defense under new Head Coach Brian Daboll.   
news

Eisenberg: Year of Change for the Ravens

A new defensive coordinator. A new team president. A bevy of unrestricted free agents and high draft picks guarantees a roster shake-up.
news

Late for Work 2/8: Grading 2021 Offseason Moves: Hits, Misses and Mixed Reviews

A pundit says there never should have been any debate over whether the Ravens would pick up Marquise Brown's fifth-year option. Zach Orr reportedly has been hired as inside linebackers coach. Georgia defensive tackle prospect Devonte Wyatt is being linked to the Ravens.
news

SociaLight: James Proche Has the Best Internship Ever, Makes Playoff Promise

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche II is working at Epoch Estate Wines in California, but that hasn't stopped his training.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising