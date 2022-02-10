Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning Rises After Strong Senior Bowl

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
"The Ravens were decimated by injuries a season ago, revealing how much help they needed at offensive tackle and in the secondary. They allowed the most sacks in franchise history (57), and only the Bears allowed more (58). Penning is an ideal fit in Baltimore because of his ability to control the line of scrimmage, which is necessary for the Ravens' downhill running scheme. He plays with violence and physicality and could be an early starter at right tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley. At Senior Bowl practices last week, Penning proved that he belonged in Round 1."
"With a healthy Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins expected back in 2022, the Baltimore Ravens must solidify things up front to maximize the impact of their return.
"Anyone who has watched Trevor Penning play football knows his game screams Baltimore Raven. He is a mauler in the run game that blocks with a nasty mean streak while providing good length and mobility in pass protection."
"After a strong week at the Senior Bowl, Penning earned himself a spot to be talked about as a top 15 pick. He showed raw power and a workman-like mentality."
DE Travon Walker, Georgia
2021 stats: 13 games, 33 tackles, 6 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss
"If there is one thing the Ravens love, it is rugged defenders in the front seven. Walker is long and powerful as a run-stopper. His pass rush is just OK, but there is room for growth in that area."
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, 0 interceptions
"The Ravens certainly do not want to go through another season of bad cornerback play, so they take the Washington Husky here. The team's cumulative PFF grade at cornerback fell to 56.4 this season — its worst mark since 2015. McDuffie isn't the biggest — 5-foot-11, 195 pounds — but is a technician who would immediately bolster Baltimore's secondary."
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
2021 stats: 12 games, 49 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions
"McCreary has short arms. That's the only legitimate knock on his game. He's disruptive, stays in-phase down the field, and has deceptive quicks."
ILB Devin Lloyd, Utah
2021 stats: 14 games, 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 4 interceptions
"Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison have not played up to expectations, so that could have the Ravens looking for a solution this offseason. Lloyd is a player who I have compared to Fred Warner because of his ability to get off blocks and his improvement in coverage."
EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
2021 stats: 13 games., 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles
"The Ravens invested in their EDGE room in the first round last year with the speedy Odafe Oweh and they come right back around and grab more speed with Ojabo this time too."