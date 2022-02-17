Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Todd McShay's Latest Has Ravens Taking Center

Feb 17, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Todd McShay, ESPN

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"The Ravens went 8-9, but they were ravaged by injuries and are set up for a bounce-back year. A key to getting back on track will be protecting Lamar Jackson -- who missed five games in 2021 -- and opening lanes for J.K. Dobbins, who will return from a torn ACL. Tackle is the big question mark on the offensive line, with Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September. Maybe Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is the pick?

"I instead opted for Linderbaum, who is one of the best 15 players in the class. Current Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is a free agent, and Linderbaum anchors well and is effective as a combo blocker at the second level. He'd help a Baltimore front that allowed 57 sacks last season (second most)."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks

"Familiarity with Ojabo's potential does elevate this pairing, as new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who comes over from Michigan, has first-hand knowledge of how to best use Ojabo's skill set. Ojabo's pass-rushing burst ranks in the top 80th percentile, but he was used in a limited fashion – which means there is room for improvement there."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports; Lance Zierlein, NFL.com; Nate Davis, USA Today

DL Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks

Trapasso – "If any team is going to be enamored with Walker, it's the Ravens. They love their defensive linemen almost 'oversized' for their position, and Walker will tip the scales close to 275 or 280 pounds at the combine. He demonstrated impressive change-of-direction skill at that size in college."

Zierlein – "If there is one thing the Ravens love, it is rugged defenders in the front seven. Walker is long and powerful as a run-stopper. His pass rush is just OK, but there is room for growth in that area."

Davis – "A scheme-diverse 6-5, 275-pounder, Walker can do it all from applying pressure to dropping into coverage if needed. He only had 9½ sacks in three seasons with the Dawgs, but the ability is there – and so is the need for a 25th-ranked defense about to lose veterans such as Calais Campbell and Justin Houston from its front."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

"As I have mentioned a few times in recent mock drafts, Baltimore could lose Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams this offseason. The Ravens could conserve some salary cap space, get younger and maintain an aggressive front in the absence of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale."

OT Trevor Penning, University of Northern Iowa

Renner – "Penning was built to run-block. The Ravens are built to run the ball. It's a match made in heaven. While Baltimore has already re-signed both tackles long-term,Patrick Mekari could easily kick inside."

Reuter – "The Ravens could play Penning at either tackle spot, and the FCS All-American will have fun coming off the ball with bad intentions in the team's running game."

Rang – "The Ravens are always one of the more fascinating clubs on draft day, sprinkling in surprises while filling key areas of concern. On paper, the Ravens appear well stocked along the offensive line, with multiple early draft picks and key free agents invested there. Stanley's struggles with injuries, however, could open the door for a surprise early selection of a tackle, and there is no denying that Penning plays with the kind of ferocity that GM Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh love up front. Penning distanced himself from the other senior tackles in this class with a commanding performance at the Senior Bowl, likely cementing a top-15 pick."

Easterling – "If this offense is going to operate at full speed, the Ravens have to upgrade at offensive tackle after trading away Orlando Brown Jr. and losing Ronnie Stanley to multiple injuries. Penning was just as dominant during Senior Bowl week as he was on film, and his nasty playing style will be a favorite among coaches."

Phil Perry, NBC Sports

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

2021 stats: 7 games, 34 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions

"One of the best players in this draft just happens to play a position that isn't necessarily at the top of every team's list of needs. Their loss. The Ravens pounce on Hamilton, who has the burst and nose for the ball every team covets at safety."

Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

"Keeping Lamar Jackson upright remains a priority and the way the Ravens' offensive line got hit with injuries this season makes bringing in somebody like Green with five-tool versatility a priority."

