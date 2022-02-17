Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Todd McShay's Latest Has Ravens Taking Center

OT Trevor Penning, University of Northern Iowa

Renner – "Penning was built to run-block. The Ravens are built to run the ball. It's a match made in heaven. While Baltimore has already re-signed both tackles long-term,Patrick Mekari could easily kick inside."

Reuter – "The Ravens could play Penning at either tackle spot, and the FCS All-American will have fun coming off the ball with bad intentions in the team's running game."

Rang – "The Ravens are always one of the more fascinating clubs on draft day, sprinkling in surprises while filling key areas of concern. On paper, the Ravens appear well stocked along the offensive line, with multiple early draft picks and key free agents invested there. Stanley's struggles with injuries, however, could open the door for a surprise early selection of a tackle, and there is no denying that Penning plays with the kind of ferocity that GM Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh love up front. Penning distanced himself from the other senior tackles in this class with a commanding performance at the Senior Bowl, likely cementing a top-15 pick."