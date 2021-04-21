Mock Draft Spotlight: Azeez Ojulari

Apr 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042121-MDSL
Michael Woods/AP Photo
Georgia defensive Azeez Ojulari (13) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The Ravens have a history of taking top draft picks from the SEC, and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari of Georgia could be next.

In six of the last nine years, Baltimore's top pick has come from the SEC – Patrick Queen (2020), Hayden Hurst (2018), Marlon Humphrey (2017), C.J. Mosley (2014), Matt Elam (2013) and Courtney Upshaw (2012). 

This draft is loaded with uncertainties due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while there's no such thing as a sure thing, Ojulari has put up the production and jumped off the tape competing against many of college football's heavyweights, and his SEC pedigree is one of many reasons he's being linked to Baltimore.

"I think he's a good match with what they look for and how he plays," NFL Network Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "Coming out of the SEC makes a lot of sense as well. He's my 29th player. He's a got some ankle tightness. But again, length, speed to power. He's got a real good swipe move. And he's done it in the SEC. I think those are things the Ravens have traditionally valued. He fits the bill."

NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks gave a similar take on Ojulari when he visited "The Lounge," feeling that Ojulari could make an immediate impact in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's system.

"He's a natural fit in their 3-4 defense," Brooks said. "He's a fit because he has explosive first-step quickness and burst. He's a little bit of a one-trick pony as a pass rusher because he relies heavily on his speed to bend the corner and round it and get to the quarterback. That said, there's nothing wrong with having a fastball that's unhittable. And his fastball when dialed up and going, it's problematic.

"He can be a difference-maker off the edge. In Baltimore I think it works. It works because Wink is going to send a bunch of pressures and simulated pressures that create some one-on-one opportunities. And he's good enough to win one-on-one when he's matched up on the offensive tackle." 

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 249 pounds

2020 stats:10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles

2019 stats:11 games, 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

Highlights:

Why he makes sense:Baltimore took a hit to its pass rush losing Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward in free agency. Drafting Ojulari could have immediate and long-term value, adding an important element to a defense that is already one of the NFL's most versatile. Ojulari's game, which is mostly predicated off speed, has been compared to Ngakoue. The Ravens traded a third-round pick to add Ngakoue midway through last year, and they could replace him with Ojulari.

Scouting report:"Fully-grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness. Ojulari is better in pursuit than he is as an edge setter, but he is quick to slide off a block and either make a tackle or accelerate to pursue in space. Built like a superhero with a broad chest, thickly muscled arms and a tapered waist. Will need to get off centered blocks more quickly. Aggressive play demeanor has NFL starter written all over it." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Backstory:The grandson of a Nigerian prince, Ojulari grew up outside of Atlanta and has modeled his game after Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller. Ojulari became a starter as a redshirt freshman and quickly developed into a premier college pass rusher. His younger brother, B.J.,[comma] is a defensive end at LSU.

Latest buzz:

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Works With Ravens Playmakers in Arizona

Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and J.K. Dobbins met this week in Arizona for offseason workouts.
news

Late for Work 4/21: Chris Simms: 'There's Enough Talent' at Receiver for Ravens

Three-round mock draft fills Ravens' biggest needs. Trade scenario sends Orlando Brown Jr. to Colts.
news

Terrace Marshall Jr. vs. Rashod Bateman. Ravens, Draft Experts Weigh In

Which wide receiver would be a better fit for Baltimore? Here's who people in the know would pick.
news

Eisenberg: Why Hitting on Draft Picks Is More Important Than Ever

With Lamar Jackson's contract extension upcoming, the Ravens will have to be more selective with signing free agents and rely more on cheaper, young players.
news

Eric DeCosta Wants 20 Picks in Next Two Drafts

With seven picks in the 2021 draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta may look to acquire more picks for this year and beyond. 
news

Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Pundit: 'Ravens Receivers Are Good, But They're Not Good Enough'

What does the Ravens' reported interest in free-agent left tackle Alejandro Villanueva mean for Orlando Brown Jr.'s future in Baltimore? D.J. Fluker reportedly signs with the Dolphins. The Ravens are chosen as a member of a mythical NFL Super League.
news

John Harbaugh: 'We Coach Every Guy That Wants to Be Here'

After the announcement from Ravens players that they will not be participating in voluntary organized team activities, Head Coach John Harbaugh said there are some non-rehab players working out.
news

Ravens 'Insulted' By Lack of Faith in Young Wide Receivers

General Manager Eric DeCosta believes strongly in the young receivers the Ravens have drafted the past two years. 
news

Possibility of Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Doesn't Affect Ravens' Offensive Line Draft Plan

General Manager Eric DeCosta said if there's a really good offensive tackle at No. 27, 'we're going to pick him.'
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Left Tackle Reportedly Set to Visit Ravens

Browns gamble by cutting Sheldon Richardson. Bengals starting cornerback Trae Waynes says he's 100 percent after missing 2020 season.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Teven Jenkins

The Oklahoma State offensive tackle has position flexibility and the right kind of mentality.
Advertising