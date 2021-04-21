Mock Draft Spotlight: Azeez Ojulari

The Ravens have a history of taking top draft picks from the SEC, and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari of Georgia could be next.

In six of the last nine years, Baltimore's top pick has come from the SEC – Patrick Queen (2020), Hayden Hurst (2018), Marlon Humphrey (2017), C.J. Mosley (2014), Matt Elam (2013) and Courtney Upshaw (2012).

This draft is loaded with uncertainties due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while there's no such thing as a sure thing, Ojulari has put up the production and jumped off the tape competing against many of college football's heavyweights, and his SEC pedigree is one of many reasons he's being linked to Baltimore.

"I think he's a good match with what they look for and how he plays," NFL Network Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "Coming out of the SEC makes a lot of sense as well. He's my 29th player. He's a got some ankle tightness. But again, length, speed to power. He's got a real good swipe move. And he's done it in the SEC. I think those are things the Ravens have traditionally valued. He fits the bill."

NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks gave a similar take on Ojulari when he visited "The Lounge," feeling that Ojulari could make an immediate impact in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's system.

"He's a natural fit in their 3-4 defense," Brooks said. "He's a fit because he has explosive first-step quickness and burst. He's a little bit of a one-trick pony as a pass rusher because he relies heavily on his speed to bend the corner and round it and get to the quarterback. That said, there's nothing wrong with having a fastball that's unhittable. And his fastball when dialed up and going, it's problematic.

"He can be a difference-maker off the edge. In Baltimore I think it works. It works because Wink is going to send a bunch of pressures and simulated pressures that create some one-on-one opportunities. And he's good enough to win one-on-one when he's matched up on the offensive tackle."

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 249 pounds

2020 stats:10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles

2019 stats:11 games, 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble