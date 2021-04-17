Mock Draft Spotlight: Jayson Oweh

As pre-draft buzz continues to heat up, Jayson Oweh's name is on fire.

The edge rusher from Penn State should have done a mic drop after his impressive Pro Day in March. He put up numbers that had scouts murmuring in appreciation – a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical leap and a 134-inch broad jump.

Oweh didn't start playing football until age 16, and considering his freakish athleticism, he could only be scratching the surface of his potential. His draft stock is rising despite not having a single sack in seven games last year, although he did make 6.5 tackles for loss. The lack of sack production is puzzling, yet Oweh's physical gifts give him potential to develop into an elite NFL pass rusher.

If Oweh is on the board when the Ravens pick at No. 27, he will pose a conundrum for General Manager Eric DeCosta and the team's decision-makers. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sent Oweh to the Ravens in his latest mock draft, but Jeremiah admits Oweh would be a risk-reward kind of pick.

"They've always been an organization that values production," Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "When you look at Jayson Oweh, this flies in the face of that. He didn't have a sack this year, as everybody knows. But to me, while the production might not be there, the disruption is, and he's someone that just creates a lot of havoc.

"He can collapse the pocket. You see him convert speed to power, which is huge, and he plays really, really hard. And then you add on top of that the character stuff is off the charts, so you feel very comfortable from that standpoint. He's not a finished product. He still needs to develop a plan as a rusher. But to me, I think the canvas you have to work with here is really good."