Mock Draft Spotlight: Jayson Oweh

Apr 17, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041721-MDSL

As pre-draft buzz continues to heat up, Jayson Oweh's name is on fire.

The edge rusher from Penn State should have done a mic drop after his impressive Pro Day in March. He put up numbers that had scouts murmuring in appreciation – a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical leap and a 134-inch broad jump.

Oweh didn't start playing football until age 16, and considering his freakish athleticism, he could only be scratching the surface of his potential. His draft stock is rising despite not having a single sack in seven games last year, although he did make 6.5 tackles for loss. The lack of sack production is puzzling, yet Oweh's physical gifts give him potential to develop into an elite NFL pass rusher.

If Oweh is on the board when the Ravens pick at No. 27, he will pose a conundrum for General Manager Eric DeCosta and the team's decision-makers. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sent Oweh to the Ravens in his latest mock draft, but Jeremiah admits Oweh would be a risk-reward kind of pick.

"They've always been an organization that values production," Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "When you look at Jayson Oweh, this flies in the face of that. He didn't have a sack this year, as everybody knows. But to me, while the production might not be there, the disruption is, and he's someone that just creates a lot of havoc.

"He can collapse the pocket. You see him convert speed to power, which is huge, and he plays really, really hard. And then you add on top of that the character stuff is off the charts, so you feel very comfortable from that standpoint. He's not a finished product. He still needs to develop a plan as a rusher. But to me, I think the canvas you have to work with here is really good."

Oweh is not just a pass rusher but an excellent run defender. He often barged into the backfield at Penn State to make tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Teams looking for a pass rusher cannot be certain that Oweh won't be gone by Round 2. So will the Ravens take a chance on Oweh at No. 27 if he's still on the board? A former Ravens scout, Jeremiah is curious to find out.

"You don't make a habit of making exceptions," Jeremiah said. "You get yourself in trouble. But every now and then I think you can strategically say, 'Ok this one maybe fall outside the lines.' This is a pretty special talent."

Measurements: 6-foot-5, 257 pounds

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

2019 stats: 11 games, 21 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

Highlights:

Why he makes sense: Baltimore is in the market for pass rushers after losing Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward in free agency. Oweh's quickness gives him a chance to have an immediate impact as a situational pass rusher, and as a run defender who can make tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The Ravens are looking for someone who can help them pressure quarterbacks with just four rushers, and Oweh could fill that role.

Scouting report: "Explosive, undersized college defensive end with great athleticism. Plays with terrific pad level, effectively uses his hands, and has good strength for his size. Jolts opponents with terrific punch, plays off blocks, and gets behind the line of scrimmage making plays against the run. Smooth and fluid moving about the field or dropping off the line to play in space. Has a stout build and rarely gets off his feet. Fast moving in every direction, gets out laterally in pursuit of the ball handler, and gives effort. Lacks bulk and gets easily out-positioned from the action by a single blocker. Has average instincts and is slow location the ball. Occasionally stands over tackle but isn't as effective as he is in a three-point stance." – Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Backstory: Oweh didn't play football until high school, and he had to be coerced into joining the team. He entered Blair Academy (New Jersey) focused on playing basketball, but the boarding school had a rule that you had to play at least two sports. Oweh chose football as his "backup" sport, but quickly developed into one of New Jersey's top prep players.

Latest buzz:

Related Content

news

Ravens Players Will Not Attend In-Person Voluntary Workouts

Ravens players became the latest to issue a statement via the NFLPA that they will not attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts amidst COVID-19.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

I'm skeptical about the Ravens' need at safety. Why Justin Houston is a better fit than Jadeveon Clowney. The 27th-overall pick may not be based much on the position they play.
news

Draft Experts Weigh in on Ravens' Pass Rush Options

There is a handful of edge rushers expected to go in the second half of the first round. Here's what the experts are saying about who could be there for Baltimore.
news

Why Trading Back Could Be Ravens' First-Round Move 

With the Ravens holding just seven picks, the fewest during Eric DeCosta's tenure as general manager, there is pre-draft buzz that the Ravens could trade back Day 1.
news

Late for Work 4/16: Predicting What Eric DeCosta Will Say (and What He'll Mean) at Pre-Draft Presser

Is Eric DeCosta too low in general manager power rankings? Justin Houston reportedly visited the Ravens but left without a deal. Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss speaks glowingly about his years on the Ravens' staff.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Terrace Marshall Jr. Pulls Into the Lead

While the Ravens could choose from a variety of edge rushers, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. remains a popular choice for them in mock drafts. 
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Trevon Moehrig

A versatile playmaker who creates turnovers from the secondary, Trevon Moehrig of TCU could be the lone safety selected in Round 1. 
news

Late for Work 4/15: Should Ravens Sign Justin Houston If It Means Losing a Compensatory Pick?

Why hasn't Orlando Brown Jr. been traded? What Year 2 progress would mean for Ravens' top 2020 picks. Ray Lewis reportedly was considered for Tennessee State's head coaching job.
news

NFL Announces Schedule for Offseason Programs

The NFL has set a three-phase plan for its offseason programs that will begin Monday, April 19.
news

Mailbag: Could the Ravens Move Up With a Trade Package?

What are the chances of signing Antonio Brown? What are the chances of signing Justin Houston? How likely is a safety draft pick?
news

What Mink Thinks: Patience Please at Wide Receiver

The Ravens signed one veteran, but that's seemingly not enough for some fans who have lost patience with the team's draft-and-develop strategy.
Advertising