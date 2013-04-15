Mock Draft Spotlight: Quinton Patton

"I like Patton's ability to step into the role previously filled by Anquan Boldin," wrote ESPN draft expert Todd McShay. "He's not a carbon copy of Boldin, but Patton is a little faster and more athletic, and could be a reliable complement to No. 1 receiver Torrey Smith."

Patton, 6-foot-0, 204 pounds, is a good combination of size and speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he also was the fastest receiver in the 20-yard shuttle, clocking in at 4.01 seconds.

Patton dominated the college game, earning recognition as a second-team All-American and first-team All-WAC performer.

But he's still had to answer questions from NFL teams about whether he's the product of the spread offense at Louisiana Tech, and whether he can handle the increased level of competition by making the jump to the NFL game.

"I'm not a product of the system," he said at the combine. "I'm a fluid route runner."

Patton isn't lacking in confidence.

When he was asked about who the best receiver is in the draft, he didn't hesitate in his answer.

"Quinton Patton," he responded.

"I catch everything my way. I will say that I'm the best blocker. But at the end of the day, I just make plays. No matter what it is [I am] doing, I'm going to give 110 percent every down, every minute of the game."

While he didn't go up against top-flight talent every week playing in the WAC, he did have a chance to show off his ability against the SEC's Texas A&M this season.

And he didn't disappoint.

Patton put up 21 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on the radar as a first-round prospect.

"It gives me the utmost confidence," Patton said about that game. "I'm a confident person, confident in my abilities that God has given me. My confidence level is always high."

Patton continued to show he could compete against top flight talent after the season when he participated in the Senior Bowl. He was one of the stars of the week and improved his stock into a late first-round, early second-round projection.

"I came a little bit under the radar, but that's what I like. Turning people's heads," Patton said. "I think I proved a little bit more. But at the same time I love to compete. I love to compete with the best at any time, any place, anywhere."

Patton is now out to show he's ready to make the jump to the professional game, and that he'll be a difference maker wherever he lands.