Mock Draft Spotlight: Teven Jenkins

The Ravens have arguably the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL, but could they still draft another with their first-round pick?

Selecting Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins may seem like a shocker, but he checks a lot of boxes with a deeper look.

If the Ravens trade Orlando Brown Jr., Baltimore needs a new starting right tackle, which is where Jenkins projects best. Even if the Ravens don't trade Brown this offseason, they may lose him next offseason if he maintains his desire to be a left tackle. In the meantime, Baltimore could use Jenkins at left guard and shift Bradley Bozeman to center. Then Jenkins could take over at right tackle down the road.

Jenkins uses his brute strength and powerful upper body to maul opponents in the run game, then frequently buries them at the end of the play. He has the mobility to get into space and lock onto defenders, which is valuable for a team that pulls its linemen as much as Baltimore. Jenkins also played every position except center in college.

"This is going to blow up your theories. I believe they're going to pick an offensive tackle. I believe they'd be smart and wise to pick Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State," NFL Network's Bucky Brooks said on "The Lounge" podcast.

"With the issues you might be having with Orlando Brown and with them seeming to double down on how they want to play, I think what they have to do is assemble a quintet of people up front that can throw guys out the club. When the Baltimore Ravens are at their best, it's because they are able to dominate in the run game and move bodies off the line of scrimmage."

Conversely, Brooks said the Ravens have struggled when they haven't been able to block up front. That has hurt Lamar Jackson and the passing game. The Ravens already upgraded at one offensive line spot with the free-agent addition of Kevin Zeitler, and they could do it again in the draft.

Measurements: 6-foot-6, 317 pounds

Highlights:

Why he makes sense: The Ravens could have an immediate need at right tackle and probably have a down-the-road need next year. Baltimore prides itself on having a smashmouth rushing attack that fits Jenkins' road-grader style, plus the Ravens are looking to upgrade the pass protection for Lamar Jackson.

Scouting report: "NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half. Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent. His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces. He can be an intolerant run blocker, looking to finish and bury his opponent once he gets his block locked and centered. Jenkins has good tackle tape, but his short arms and average range in pass sets could be something to keep an eye on. Whether it is at tackle or guard, Jenkins has the talent to become an early starter and a successful pro." – NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

Backstory: Though Jenkins started playing football in Kansas at 7 years old, he wasn't a highly-touted high school prospect, leaving as a three-start recruit who received just five FBS-level offers. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games to declare for the NFL Draft.

