Mock Draft Spotlight: Trevon Moehrig

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale often says, "It always has been, and it always will be, about the players."

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig looks like a Martindale kind of defensive player, a physical safety with a diverse skillset. Defensive coordinators covet players with chameleon qualities who help a defense attack in a variety of ways. Before last year's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Martindale discussed how NFL defenses are trending toward multi-dimensional players.

"The offense predicts the matchup just as well as we do," Martindale said. "So, it gets back to that NBA-style of matching people up and how you're going to play."

The 2020 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back, Moehrig has the potential to be an NFL impact player. He is an excellent open-field tackler who can line up in the box and suffocate run plays. He's also an instinctive pass defender who has the range and sure hands to create interception opportunities.

Moehrig is widely expected to be the first safety selected in the draft, and perhaps the lone safety taken in the first round.

"After I studied the tape on Moehrig, I fell in love with him," ESPN's Todd McShay said during a conference call. "First of all, he has length and great ball skills. His ball production is outstanding. He is 6-2, 200-plus pounds. He is long and plays long, and you love that for a safety. He is the only safety possibly going in the first round and one of the best defensive players in this entire class."

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 202 pounds

2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended

2019 stats: 12 games, 62 tackles, 4 interceptions, 11 passes defended