Mock Draft Spotlight: Trevon Moehrig

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale often says, "It always has been, and it always will be, about the players."
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig looks like a Martindale kind of defensive player, a physical safety with a diverse skillset. Defensive coordinators covet players with chameleon qualities who help a defense attack in a variety of ways. Before last year's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Martindale discussed how NFL defenses are trending toward multi-dimensional players.
"The offense predicts the matchup just as well as we do," Martindale said. "So, it gets back to that NBA-style of matching people up and how you're going to play."
The 2020 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back, Moehrig has the potential to be an NFL impact player. He is an excellent open-field tackler who can line up in the box and suffocate run plays. He's also an instinctive pass defender who has the range and sure hands to create interception opportunities.
Moehrig is widely expected to be the first safety selected in the draft, and perhaps the lone safety taken in the first round.
"After I studied the tape on Moehrig, I fell in love with him," ESPN's Todd McShay said during a conference call. "First of all, he has length and great ball skills. His ball production is outstanding. He is 6-2, 200-plus pounds. He is long and plays long, and you love that for a safety. He is the only safety possibly going in the first round and one of the best defensive players in this entire class."
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 202 pounds
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
2019 stats: 12 games, 62 tackles, 4 interceptions, 11 passes defended
Highlights:
Why He Makes Sense: The Ravens have two young starting safeties in Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, but proven depth behind them is lacking. Clark and Elliott had one interception between them in 2020, but Moehrig's range and ball-hawking skills are strengths. Moehrig would bring a different dimension to the safety position, and he could also contribute immediately on special teams.
Scouting Report: "Ballhawking safety who has a solid track record – seven INT's, 28 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 34 career games. Displays great reaction time when breaking on the ball in midair – plays through the receiver well without excessive contact. Good range to break downhill or cut off routes as a center fielder. High school receiver who is a natural at plucking the ball out of the air. Good eyes in zone to read the quarterback's intentions. Can bait passers into throwing into tight windows, especially in the red zone. Springy athleticism – basketball and track background. Nice hitter who arrives with a thud, not a finesse tackler. Arrives looking to send a message, or better yet dislodge the ball. Versatile, polished player with few major weaknesses." – Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm
Backstory: Moehrig grew up just outside of San Antonio and was a football, basketball and track star in high school. Making the transition from cornerback to safety in college, Moehrig became a starter as a true freshman and is leaving TCU after his junior year.
