Mock Draft Thursday: Final Picks Are In

|Pundit
|No. 27
|No. 31
|Todd McShay, ESPN
|OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|Mel Kiper, ESPN
|OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
|Trade with Los Angeles Chargers
|Dane Brugler, The Athletic
|EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|Peter King, NBC Sports
|EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
|C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
|Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
|OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
|EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
|Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
|EDGE, Jayson Oweh, Penn State
|OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
|Charles Davis, NFL Network
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
|Bucky Brooks, NFL Network
|EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
|OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
|Peter Schrager, NFL Network
|S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
|EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
|Lance Zierlein, NFL Network
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
|Rhett Lewis, NFL Network
|EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington
|OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
|Albert Breer, Sports Ilustrated
|WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
|DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
|Jamison Hensley, ESPN
|S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
|WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
|Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
|S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
|WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
|Will Brinson, CBS Sports
|EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
|DL Alim McNeill, North Carolina State
|Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
|EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
|WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
|S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
|John Clayton, Washington Post
|EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
|OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
|Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports
|OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus
|WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
|EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
No. 27: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
"The trade of Orlando Brown Jr. opened up a hole at tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley, and Eichenberg can help keep star quarterback Lamar Jackson upright. He's a terrific pass protector who has versatility."
No. 31: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"The Ravens had by far the fewest receiving yards from the wide receiver position last season, and signing Sammy Watkins won't fix it. Bateman is a great route runner with versatility and excellent hands. I see a little JuJu Smith-Schuster in his game."
No. 27: OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
"Collins is a do-it-all linebacker with coverage skills and upside as a pass-rusher. Baltimore also has a need at wide receiver, and I considered raw pass-rusher Jayson Oweh as well."
No. 31: trade with Los Angeles Chargers
"If the Ravens keep this pick, they could go O-line."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
No. 27: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles
"Talented players tend to find the Ravens in the draft, so Ojulari falling to No. 27 makes all the sense in the world. There are a few questions medically, but several teams believe he still goes in the first round."
No. 31: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Could Baltimore be in on the Julio Jones trade sweepstakes? That would obviously change this pick, but as it stands right now Bateman would give Lamar Jackson a dependable target from Day 1."
No. 22 (Trade up): EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
2020 stats: 4 games, 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss
"Love this pick for the Ravens. There might not be a more hungry, coachable and talented player in this draft. Paye's story is incredible. For the Paye family, America has been the true land of opportunity, and Baltimore could be the team of opportunity for an eager 22-year-old pass-rusher with great upside. … In the NFL, the 6-2, 260-pound Paye likely will be moved around to find his ideal spot, but Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is very good at blending disparate ingredients to make a top defense. With just 11.5 sacks in 38 college games, Paye will need to develop more pass-rush moves to be an NFL success."
No. 31: C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
"Polarizing prospect around the NFL, and I don't think Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta would pull the trigger on this first-round bonus pick (acquired from Kansas City for Orlando Brown on Friday) without having a pick earlier in the round. Dickerson is a clear medical risk, and there are those in the NFL who think he's just been too beat up by his college experience to count on him for a long NFL career. He's had two torns ACL and two major ankle injuries, and he won't be medically cleared till August or September this year, most likely. Dickerson's résumé (three years at Florida State, two at Alabama) is incredible: He started games at every position on the offensive line in his five seasons: 20 at center, 11 at right guard, four at left guard, one at left tackle, one at right tackle. (Has that ever happened before?) Played in the NCAA title game despite knowing he had a torn ACL and would soon have surgery."
No. 27: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
"After trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal that netted this pick, the Ravens need a new starting right tackle. Leatherwood, at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, is a good option."
No. 31: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
2020 stats: opted out
"Calais Campbell loves Rousseau. They'll potentially be teammates."
No. 27: EDGE, Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats:7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"Oweh wasn't highly productive last year (zero sacks), but he was highly disruptive. He's a freakish athlete, and Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is an expert at finding favorable matchups for his players."
No. 31: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
"The Ravens need a right tackle to replace Orlando Brown. Eichenberg pairs with Ronnie Stanley to give Baltimore a pair of Notre Dame bookends."
No. 27: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"A fast, sturdy target who won't mind working the inside portion of the field in tandem with TE Mark Andrews, thereby increasing QB Lamar Jackson's efficiency."
No. 31: EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats:7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"His lack of sacks in 2020 (zero) will be heavily debated, but the Ravens' terrific defensive staff, led by defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, will be happy to work with his 4.37 speed in order to pressure QB's."
No. 27: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles
"Replacing Matt Judon with an explosive pass rusher possessing A+ athleticism tops GM Eric DeCosta's to-do list."
No. 31: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
"The recent trade of Orlando Brown makes offensive tackle a top priority for the Ravens. Jenkins is an athletic big body with the length to stymie pass rushers off the edge."
No. 27: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats:10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"Moehrig does it all. The Thorpe Award winner, (given to college football's top DB), would be a great fit in the Ravens' defensive backfield. Baltimore might think this is a luxury, but the TCU product could play all over the field."
No. 31: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
2020 stats: opted out
"If the Ravens could get a pass rusher like Rousseau this late in the first round, defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale would be doing backflips. Rousseau would fit a long tradition of great former Miami Hurricanes becoming Ravens."
No. 27: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Route technician with decent size who will need to work on playing more physically against NFL press coverage. Holding two picks in the first round, the Ravens really need to add a WR with one of them."
No. 27: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles
"Ojulari plays bigger than his listed weight when engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the point of attack. His rush plan needs development, but he just feels like a Baltimore Ravens type of defender."
No. 27: EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington
2020 stats: opted out
"The Ravens value collegiate pass-rush productivity and believe it translates to the NFL. The fact that (Jayson) Oweh had zero sacks last season makes me believe they would opt for a more proven commodity as a pass rusher. Tryon fits that bill."
No. 31: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
"I initially had Radunz going to the Chiefs at No. 31. With the Ravens acquiring this pick in the Orlando Brown trade, I still have Radunz here – but now, he goes to the Ravens to help fill the void left by Brown's departure. Win-win!"
No. 27: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
2020 stats: 11 games, 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns
"Toney's one of those it-depends-on-who-you-talk-to players – but the Ravens do need some receiver help. Toney's ability to play all over the formation, and make plays with the ball in his hands, makes him a good fit for a team with so much creativity baked into its scheme."
No. 31: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
2020 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, 8 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles
"There are a lot of off-field questions with Barmore. If the Ravens pass on him twice, given the franchise's connections in Tuscaloosa, the league will pay attention. If they take him? There's a good shot, in that environment, he could wind up being a very real steal."
No. 27: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"The Ravens' most underrated need is a ball-hawking safety the team has lacked since Ed Reed left after the 2012 Super Bowl season. Moehrig is the consensus best safety in the draft who has traits Baltimore covets; a vocal leader and a knack for being around the ball."
No. 31: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"After adding a playmaker on defense earlier in the draft, the Ravens use their second first-round selection on a sizeable weapon for Lamar Jackson. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Marshall perfectly pairs with Marquise Brown."
No. 27: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"Their safeties are solid, but they need a ball hawk back there. Eric DeCosta loves to draft good players, regardless of position, and Moehrig is the best safety in this class."
No. 31: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
2020 stats: 11 games, 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns
"They could be tempted to go edge here, but I didn't like the guys left on the board. So I went with a speed receiver to help the passing game and Lamar Jackson."
No. 27: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
2020 stats: 4 games, 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss
"Why do people think Eric DeCosta is drafting a wideout? They have wideouts in Baltimore. He's got to reload this defense. The front four are old. Paye drops, but that's fine. Snag him here."
No. 3: DL Alim McNeill, North Carolina State
2020 stats: 11 games, 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
"This dude is great against the run and can get after the quarterback, but wasn't really asked to pressure last year. (Christian) Barmore is more explosive, but I'd bet a finger McNeill has a better pro career. Go watch his pick six. Athletic as hell."
No. 27: EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
2020 stats: 6 games, 28 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"The Ravens have to add an edge-rushing piece early, and Basham fits the Baltimore mold in that he's big and versatile."
No. 31: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"The Ravens need more downfield potential in their receiver group, and Bateman is low-key a quality deep threat with good YAC skills."
No. 27: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
2020 stats: 11 games, 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns
"The Ravens added former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins and will be in the market for an offensive tackle after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the same team. But after not keeping Willie Snead, they could use a big slot with some key field-stretching ability for Lamar Jackson."
No. 31: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"The Ravens should think about edge rusher again here, like at No 27, but it's also hard to pass on a impact player at a different defensive need. Moehrig is the most complete playmaker in a deep class for the position."
No. 27: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss
"Phillips could drop into the second round because of his injury history, but in terms of talent he's one of the best edge rushers in the draft."
No. 31: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
"After trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal that netted this pick, the Ravens need a new starting right tackle. Leatherwood, at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, is a good option."
No. 27: OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
"Tough spot here, but I could see the Ravens valuing Collins highly enough. They've not shied away from bigger, athletic linebackers with pass-rush value."
No. 31: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Trading back is a possibility, and TCU S Trevon Moehrig also makes sense. But Bateman could give Lamar Jackson a real outside threat."
No. 27: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"One of the most complete receivers in the draft, Bateman led the country in yards per route run on the outside in 2019. He has the big catch radius necessary to pair with Lamar Jackson."
No. 31: EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"No one has a better track record of developing edge talent than the Ravens, and no one at the position in this class has better physical tools than Oweh. You might not even have to say "in this class" after Oweh put up an all-time pro day, with a sub-4.4 40, a sub-7.0 three-cone and an 11-foot-2 broad jump."