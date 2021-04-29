Mock Draft Thursday: Final Picks Are In

No. 22 (Trade up): EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

"Love this pick for the Ravens. There might not be a more hungry, coachable and talented player in this draft. Paye's story is incredible. For the Paye family, America has been the true land of opportunity, and Baltimore could be the team of opportunity for an eager 22-year-old pass-rusher with great upside. … In the NFL, the 6-2, 260-pound Paye likely will be moved around to find his ideal spot, but Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is very good at blending disparate ingredients to make a top defense. With just 11.5 sacks in 38 college games, Paye will need to develop more pass-rush moves to be an NFL success."

No. 31: C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

"Polarizing prospect around the NFL, and I don't think Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta would pull the trigger on this first-round bonus pick (acquired from Kansas City for Orlando Brown on Friday) without having a pick earlier in the round. Dickerson is a clear medical risk, and there are those in the NFL who think he's just been too beat up by his college experience to count on him for a long NFL career. He's had two torns ACL and two major ankle injuries, and he won't be medically cleared till August or September this year, most likely. Dickerson's résumé (three years at Florida State, two at Alabama) is incredible: He started games at every position on the offensive line in his five seasons: 20 at center, 11 at right guard, four at left guard, one at left tackle, one at right tackle. (Has that ever happened before?) Played in the NCAA title game despite knowing he had a torn ACL and would soon have surgery."