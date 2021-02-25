Mock Draft Thursday: Mel Kiper Stays With Wide Receiver for Ravens

Until April 29 when the NFL draft kicks off, we'll keep you updated every Thursday on mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.
Here's the latest as of Feb. 25. A variety of mock drafts can be found at 2021 NFL Mock Draft Database .
WR Terrace Marshall, LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"This is another pick that stays the same from my mock draft in January, and it's because Marshall fits what the Ravens are looking for in a wide receiver. They need a bigger target who can pick up first downs and score in the red zone. At 6-foot-3, Marshall had 10 scores in seven games last season. If Baltimore has some more size to help Lamar Jackson on intermediate throws, they can better stretch the field with Marquise Brown. As I mentioned before, this offense had the fewest passing attempts, passing yards and passing first downs in the league last season. There is a lot of room for improvement." – ESPN, Mel Kiper
S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"This safety class is deep with a lot of similarly valued prospects but Moehrig has managed to stand out from the rest as a ball-hawking presence, strong run supporter and solid single cover man. He is an active, impactful cleanup man in the mold of Derwin James or Jessie Bates." – Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer
"Moehrig led all safeties in pass breakups in both 2019 and 2020." – MLive.com, Kyle Meinke
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
2020 Stats: 3 games, 35 receptions, 270 yards, 0 touchdowns
"The Ravens need help at the receiver position, and Moore provides lottery ticket potential. When he's healthy, and on the field, Moore is an electric talent. The problem is he hasn't been able to stay on the field much during the last two seasons. He has the kind of ability to prove to be the best receiver in this draft class if he stays healthy. He's a chance worth taking for Baltimore." – CBS Sports, Tom Fornelli
OL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
"The Ravens have a big need at center, and Humphrey is the most experienced center in the class with clean film." – CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso
EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington
2020 stats: Opted out
"This feels like a prime spot for the Ravens to trade back into the early second round to garner yet more draft capital, but Tryon could be a quality solution for a defense that has been improved in recent years but could be replacing some key free agents. His ability to get after the quarterback while also giving it his all in the run game will make him a good fit in Baltimore." – Athlon Sports, Bryan Fischer