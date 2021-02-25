Mock Draft Thursday: Mel Kiper Stays With Wide Receiver for Ravens

"This is another pick that stays the same from my mock draft in January, and it's because Marshall fits what the Ravens are looking for in a wide receiver. They need a bigger target who can pick up first downs and score in the red zone. At 6-foot-3, Marshall had 10 scores in seven games last season. If Baltimore has some more size to help Lamar Jackson on intermediate throws, they can better stretch the field with Marquise Brown. As I mentioned before, this offense had the fewest passing attempts, passing yards and passing first downs in the league last season. There is a lot of room for improvement." – ESPN, Mel Kiper