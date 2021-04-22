Mock Draft Thursday: No Clear Choice a Week Before Pick

"Another perfect match for an AFC North offense, Bateman is exactly the kind of wide receiver Lamar Jackson desperately needs to balance out an offense that has relied too heavily on the run in recent years. Bateman's combination of size and athleticism would give Jackson and the Ravens' passing game a complete pass-catcher who can move the chains, turn short passes into big plays, and dominate in the red zone." – Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: Bateman reminds me of Keenan Allen so much. When he measured in at 6-feet-tall rather than his 6-foot-2 listed height, it might affect his actual draft stock, but his play on the field is what truly matters. Bateman complements Marquise Brown perfectly, as he'll primarily work the intermediate part of the field whether that be in the slot or on the perimeter." – Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros