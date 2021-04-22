Mock Draft Thursday: No Clear Choice a Week Before Pick

Apr 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

MDT-13

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"In his only year as a starter, Oweh stood out for the Nittany Lions. The Ravens lost two top pass rushers in free agency, so look for them to add at least one back in the first few rounds of the draft. Oweh is a fit in Wink Martindale's system." – Peter Schrager, NFL Network

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

2020 stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

MDM---Marshall
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"I'm staying consistent here – I've had Marshall to the Ravens in each of my four mock drafts – because Lamar Jackson needs an outside threat. Marshall was overshadowed a bit at LSU, but he can run every route." – Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended

Trevon-Moehrig
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"They have big-time corners, but they need a playmaker on the back end. Moehrig is that type of player. They could also go receiver here, maybe Terrace Marshall of LSU." – Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"Moehrig is a do-everything safety, and Baltimore's blitz-heavy scheme relies on quality, multi-dimensional safety play." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

2020 stats: opted out

Gregory-Rousseau
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos

"The Ravens should have their eyes on the two Hurricanes (Jaelan) Phillips and Rousseau most in the first round because their pass-rushing styles best fit their scheme. Rousseau has been working to hone his craft for the pro level with none other than current Baltimore edge force Calais Campbell, who also played at Miami." – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rashod-Bateman
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos

"Another perfect match for an AFC North offense, Bateman is exactly the kind of wide receiver Lamar Jackson desperately needs to balance out an offense that has relied too heavily on the run in recent years. Bateman's combination of size and athleticism would give Jackson and the Ravens' passing game a complete pass-catcher who can move the chains, turn short passes into big plays, and dominate in the red zone." – Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: Bateman reminds me of Keenan Allen so much. When he measured in at 6-feet-tall rather than his 6-foot-2 listed height, it might affect his actual draft stock, but his play on the field is what truly matters. Bateman complements Marquise Brown perfectly, as he'll primarily work the intermediate part of the field whether that be in the slot or on the perimeter." – Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros 

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Landon-Dickerson
Vasha Hunt/AP Photos

"For Lamar Jackson's option experiment to finally get the Ravens to the Super Bowl, the interior line must be stout enough to both spearhead the running game and provide a clean pocket for him to occasionally operate within. Landon Dickerson appears to be on track to return after an ACL tear late in the 2020 season. He's the type of player who can win a starting job the moment he's healthy and anchor an offensive line for a decade." – Mike Tanier, Pro Football Network

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

2020 stats: 12 games, 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles

Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah
Michael Ainsworth/AP Photos

"As much as the front office would love to find Lamar Jackson that top-flight wide receiver, there's neither the value at No. 27 nor the type of player who could truly fill that role. Enter one of the best players left on the board in Owusu-Koramoah, who gives a good defense yet another versatile playmaker." – Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports

