Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay's 'No-Brainer' Wide Receiver Pick

Apr 01, 2021 at 02:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040121-MDT

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

MDM---Marshall
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"The Ravens were the only team in the NFL with fewer than 2,000 passing yards when targeting receivers last season – they were well short of even the second-worst team at 1,729 yards – and their current solve is adding Sammy Watkins, who hasn't played 16 games since his 2014 rookie season and hasn't broken 700 yards since 2015. So while a pass-rusher could be in play Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue departing Baltimore, this one is a no-brainer for me. Marshall has 6-foot-4 size, is explosive downfield and caught 10 TD's last season for LSU." – Todd McShay, ESPN

"Even with the addition of Sammy Watkins in free agency, this move optimizes offensive gains." – Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

MDM---Ojulari
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"The Ravens lost two edge players in free agency in Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Matt Judon (Patriots). They have to come out of this draft with some edge help. Ojulari could end up being the best of this edge group." Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"The Ravens said goodbye to Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, leaving Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee to start at outside linebacker. They could use an infusion of young talent at the position, and Ojulari is a quick and bendy prospect who can get into the backfield in a hurry and, crucially for the Ravens, drop into coverage (77 coverage snaps, according to PFF). What Ojulari lacks in size and length (6-2, 240 pounds) he makes up for with heavy hands and a quick first step." – C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun

OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah
Michael Ainsworth/AP Photos

"Owusu-Koramoah is known for his coverage more than his pass-rush ability, but he nonetheless fills a need at linebacker." – John Clayton, Washington Post

EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

2020 stats: opted out

Gregory-Rousseau
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos

"Rousseau is a long defensive end who can be disruptive with more poundage on his frame." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss

Jaelan-Phillips
Matt Gentry/AP Photos

"I imagine they'll be considering a pass rusher in the first couple of rounds. Jaelan Phillips had a monster year in replacing the opted out Gregory Rousseau. Injury concerns could cause him to fall." – Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"There are many who have a wide receiver going to the Ravens, but what they did - or didn't do – in free agency said a lot about how they value the position. They need to find a startable pass rusher in the draft. Oweh may not be a completely finished product, but he's oozing with upside." - Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rashod-Bateman
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos

"With Marquise Brown taking the top off defenses, Bateman can work underneath with his sterling route running and run-after-catch ability. They need someone who can get them 8 yards on 3rd-and-six. That's Bateman." – Peter Bukowski, AcmePackingCompany.com

Related Content

news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Late for Work 4/1: Nate Burleson: Sammy Watkins Will Thrive for Ravens

The Ravens got one of the best bargains of the offseason by re-signing Tyus Bowser. Could J.K. Dobbins become the NFL's best running back in 2021? Former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard is attempting a comeback. Don't bet against Justin Tucker when it comes to consistency.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan at Center? 

Which free-agent pass rusher is the best fit? What are realistic expectations for J.K. Dobbins in his second season? 
news

Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Linked to Antonio Brown Again  

AFC North ranks among the top divisions. Excitement for the extra home game against the Rams. More draft buzz around Terrace Marshall Jr. to Baltimore. 
news

Ravens to Host Rams in New 17-Game Season

The NFL announced it will play a 17-game regular season in 2021, meaning a home game against the Los Angeles Rams will be added to Baltimore's schedule.
news

Eisenberg: Offensive Upgrade in Progress

The Ravens set out to address several issues this offseason. They've done just that, with more moves to come.
news

Late for Work 3/30: What Areas Do the Ravens Still Need to Address This Offseason?

Should the Ravens sign free-agent safety Malik Hooker? Who is the Ravens' best free-agent signing of the past decade? John Harbaugh is among the elite head coaches in Sports Illustrated's ratings.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Sitting Pretty to Draft Playmaker at No. 5

Browns continue their reported pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney. Tyson Alualu has reportedly decided to return to Steelers.
news

Late for Work 3/29: Ray Lewis Says Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl If …  

More reaction to the Sammy Watkins signing. Mock draft sends a pass rusher to Ravens in the first round. A 17-game season is reportedly set to happen. 
news

Five Ways Sammy Watkins Can Help Ravens

With the addition of Sammy Watkins pending the results of his physical, the Ravens have added a wide receiver with 33 career regular-season touchdowns.
news

Sammy Watkins Agrees in Principle to One-Year Deal

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins is set to join Baltimore on a one-year deal, pending the results of his physical.
Advertising