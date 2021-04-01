Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay's 'No-Brainer' Wide Receiver Pick

"The Ravens were the only team in the NFL with fewer than 2,000 passing yards when targeting receivers last season – they were well short of even the second-worst team at 1,729 yards – and their current solve is adding Sammy Watkins, who hasn't played 16 games since his 2014 rookie season and hasn't broken 700 yards since 2015. So while a pass-rusher could be in play Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue departing Baltimore, this one is a no-brainer for me. Marshall has 6-foot-4 size, is explosive downfield and caught 10 TD's last season for LSU." – Todd McShay, ESPN