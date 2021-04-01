Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay's 'No-Brainer' Wide Receiver Pick

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"The Ravens were the only team in the NFL with fewer than 2,000 passing yards when targeting receivers last season – they were well short of even the second-worst team at 1,729 yards – and their current solve is adding Sammy Watkins, who hasn't played 16 games since his 2014 rookie season and hasn't broken 700 yards since 2015. So while a pass-rusher could be in play Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue departing Baltimore, this one is a no-brainer for me. Marshall has 6-foot-4 size, is explosive downfield and caught 10 TD's last season for LSU." – Todd McShay, ESPN
"Even with the addition of Sammy Watkins in free agency, this move optimizes offensive gains." – Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"The Ravens lost two edge players in free agency in Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Matt Judon (Patriots). They have to come out of this draft with some edge help. Ojulari could end up being the best of this edge group." Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
"The Ravens said goodbye to Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, leaving Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee to start at outside linebacker. They could use an infusion of young talent at the position, and Ojulari is a quick and bendy prospect who can get into the backfield in a hurry and, crucially for the Ravens, drop into coverage (77 coverage snaps, according to PFF). What Ojulari lacks in size and length (6-2, 240 pounds) he makes up for with heavy hands and a quick first step." – C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun
OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
"Owusu-Koramoah is known for his coverage more than his pass-rush ability, but he nonetheless fills a need at linebacker." – John Clayton, Washington Post
EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
2020 stats: opted out
"Rousseau is a long defensive end who can be disruptive with more poundage on his frame." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss
"I imagine they'll be considering a pass rusher in the first couple of rounds. Jaelan Phillips had a monster year in replacing the opted out Gregory Rousseau. Injury concerns could cause him to fall." – Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"There are many who have a wide receiver going to the Ravens, but what they did - or didn't do – in free agency said a lot about how they value the position. They need to find a startable pass rusher in the draft. Oweh may not be a completely finished product, but he's oozing with upside." - Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"With Marquise Brown taking the top off defenses, Bateman can work underneath with his sterling route running and run-after-catch ability. They need someone who can get them 8 yards on 3rd-and-six. That's Bateman." – Peter Bukowski, AcmePackingCompany.com