Mock Draft Thursday: Two Safeties Are Gaining Momentum

"Vera-Tucker is one of the highest-graded offensive tackles in the country but best projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. The USC standout can fill a need at either guard position for Baltimore right away and provide depth at multiple positions as a swing piece for an offensive line that suffered from injuries in 2020."- Pro Football Focus, Austin Gayle

"The Ravens' ability to maintain an elite rushing attack despite just average interior offensive line talent is a testimony to their scheme, but at some point they just need better players to put the whole thing over the top. Vera-Tucker's ability to kick to tackle last season proved his positional versatility, but he's probably at his best on the inside where his power can be more of an asset." – Pewter Report, Jon Ledyard