Mock Draft Thursday: Two Safeties Are Gaining Momentum

Until April 29 when the NFL draft kicks off, we'll keep you updated every Thursday on mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.

Here's the latest, as of Feb. 18. A variety of mock drafts can be found at nflmockdraftdatabase.com.

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended

Trevon-Moehrig
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"The Ravens have other needs to address, but the reason they're so successful is because they draft the best player available. In this case, Moehrig fits the bill. He joins an extremely talented secondary." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

S Richie Grant, Central Florida

2020 stats: 9 games, 72 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 passes defended

Richie-Grant
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos

"Grant is a super-experienced, rangy safety with the athletic smoothness of a cornerback." CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Joseph-Ossai
Eric Gay/AP Photos

"They have free-agent decisions to make on Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. The Ravens love to let guys walk and then draft to replace, so this would make sense." – CBS Sports, Pete Prisco

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Alijah-Vera-Tucker
Rick Scuteri/AP Photos

"Vera-Tucker is one of the highest-graded offensive tackles in the country but best projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. The USC standout can fill a need at either guard position for Baltimore right away and provide depth at multiple positions as a swing piece for an offensive line that suffered from injuries in 2020."- Pro Football Focus, Austin Gayle

"The Ravens' ability to maintain an elite rushing attack despite just average interior offensive line talent is a testimony to their scheme, but at some point they just need better players to put the whole thing over the top. Vera-Tucker's ability to kick to tackle last season proved his positional versatility, but he's probably at his best on the inside where his power can be more of an asset." – Pewter Report, Jon Ledyard

OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

MDM---Collins
Mark LoMoglio/AP Photos

"Collins had a breakthrough season in 2020 and is a pretty versatile player. Collins is able to do a lot of things and the Ravens have some big name pending free agents like Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Pernell McPhee and more." – NBC Sports Philadelphia, Dave Zangaro

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Alex-Leatherwood
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos

"Orlando Brown's request for a trade made this pick a bit of a difficult one. While Baltimore needs some receivers and could have used an edge rusher on defense, it's difficult with a passer like Lamar Jackson to make the offense work without bookend tackles. Moving on from Orlando Brown to Alex Leatherwood ought to give Ravens fans something to be excited about." – Pro Football Network, Kent Lee Platte

