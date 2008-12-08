Monday Morning Quarterback: Reed All About It

TD. A few minutes later, he scooped up a Clinton Portis fumble and ran 22 yards for his 11th career touchdown. 14-nothing Ravens. Good night everybody! For the night #20 had two interceptions and a fumble return TD.

It looked like everybody could have saved their anti-freeze and gone home on this chilly night, but then, what would Al Michaels and John Madden have talked about for the next two and a half hours?

Somebody with more time on their hands than me can look up the Ravens record when they score a defensive TD at home. And when's the last time they blew a 14-nothing lead at home?

This was a great night for the record crowd of Ravens fans who waited 30 years for the Redskins to come to Baltimore for a game that mattered. Ed Reed and the Ravens defense made a loud statement early and the Redskins returned the early surge with less than a whimper.

Facing a 4th and 2 from the Ravens 43 with under two minutes left in the half, Jim Zorn elected to punt. You don't get many chances against the Ravens D and when you get a 4th and 2 on their 43 and punt, you've basically surrendered.

As the Redskins walked off the field at halftime, I was checking to see if their team buses had been summoned to the east tunnel for an early exit to their Virginia homes.

About the only question left, would the Redskins score? Washington answered that challenge with a 1-yard – YES 1-yard – field goal drive in the 4th quarter.

In the 4th quarter, the Ravens nearly Plexed themselves in the foot-thigh region. A Joe Flacco interception set up the field goal. Then a Willis McGahee fumble led to a Redskins TD. Suddenly the lead was cut to 17-10 with 11:27 left.

There was no way the Redskins offense was going to get back in the game, but if the Ravens wanted to give it away, they'd accept the charity. It was about then that the Ravens decided they'd leave the giving to Santa.

The Ravens defense started it and the Ravens offense finished it, and how! The offense, sluggish most of the night, turned out the lights on "Ole DC" with a back-breaking 12-play 83-yard drive that used up almost eight minutes.