More Changes With Offensive Coaches May Be Coming





John Harbaugh will likely have a much different offensive coaching staff next season.

After hiring Gary Kubiak as the offensive coordinator and Rick Dennison as the quarterbacks coach Monday, the Ravens are now in the process of building the rest of the offensive staff. Harbaugh indicated that there could be some significant turnover among his position coaches.

"That's going to be in flux a little bit," Harbaugh said. "We have an opportunity now to hire some new coaches. This is going to be something that's probably going to create some change on our staff. We'll have to see how that goes in the next day or two."

Wide Receivers Coach Jim Hostler and Tight Ends Coach Wade Harman both may not be back next season, Harbaugh said. The Ravens parted ways with Running Backs Coach Wilbert Montgomery after the season. Hostler, Harman and Montgomery had all been with Harbaugh since he arrived in 2008, and Hostler was a candidate for the coordinator job before the team hired Kubiak.

The one offensive assistant Harbaugh did say he will retain is Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo.

"We have to hire a new wide receivers coach, potentially, a running backs coach, potentially, a tight ends coach, potentially. Those are things that we may have to do," Harbaugh said. "And guys are going to have other opportunities, and that's just the way it's going to go and we'll see how it shakes out the next couple of days."

The other offensive coaches currently on staff are Offensive Line Coach Andy Moeller, assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington and Senior Defensive Assistant Craig Ver Steeg.

Kubiak, who spent the last eight seasons as the head coach of the Houston Texans, did not say whether he would bring other members of his former staff to Baltimore with him.

"The most important is that we put a good staff together," Kubiak said. "It's not important that they're from Houston or that they've been with me before, those types of things.

"John has a great vision. When we talked last night at his home for numerous hours, I just really liked his vision for putting his staff together and what he saw from each position. We're going to sit down now and figure out where we go from here, and listen to how things are going to work out."

The process to hire a new offensive coordinator took nearly two weeks after Jim Caldwell left to become Detroit's head coach. Filling out the rest of the staff is expected to go much quicker. When asked about a timeline to hire offensive assistants, Harbaugh responded with, "ASAP."