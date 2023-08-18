More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who underwent foot surgery this week.

"He had the surgery. It went very well," Harbaugh said. "I would say that the timeline is pretty well-defined. I'm not going to give it to you, but it's not super-long. He's going to be back pretty early in the season.

"The good thing about the surgery is, he could have definitely played with it the way it was, but you do risk it getting worse. With the surgery that he got, it's taken care of. He comes back, he won't have to be concerned with it the rest of the season. It was Marlon's decision."

Veteran Cornerback Ronald Darby Made Strong First Impression

After being signed Thursday, veteran cornerback Ronald Darby joined practice on Friday and jumped right into 11-on-11 drills. Darby had season-ending knee surgery last October playing for the Broncos, but he looked 100 percent and made a strong first impression on Harbaugh.