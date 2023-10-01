Morgan Moses, Daryl Worley Exit With Shoulder Injuries

The Ravens' injuries continue to mount in Week 4, as starting right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder), and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) were all ruled out.

Worley left in the first quarter and Moses left late in the second quarter, while Armour-Davis departed in the third quarter.

Moses was injured on Baltimore's final drive of the first half, taking a knee on the field while being treated by medical personnel. He walked off holding his shoulder and was taken to the locker room. Daniel Faalele replaced Moses at right tackle.

The 32-year-old Moses has been extremely durable during his 10-year career, playing at least 16 games in every season since 2015. He has not missed a game since signing with the Ravens in 2022 and taking over as the starting right tackle.

Baltimore was already without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), who missed his third consecutive game. The Ravens had to ward off Browns' All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett with Patrick Mekari (left tackle) and Faalele at tackle in the second half.

Worley suffered his injury in the first quarter, a week after he played 102 snaps at safety in Week 3 against the Colts. Arthur Maulet took over at nickel corner, with Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone at safety after Worley left the game. Marcus Williams (pectoral) was part of the Ravens' inactives.