Morgan Moses, Daryl Worley Exit With Shoulder Injuries

Oct 01, 2023 at 03:25 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

mosesmedium
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses

The Ravens' injuries continue to mount in Week 4, as starting right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder), and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) were all ruled out.

Worley left in the first quarter and Moses left late in the second quarter, while Armour-Davis departed in the third quarter.

Moses was injured on Baltimore's final drive of the first half, taking a knee on the field while being treated by medical personnel. He walked off holding his shoulder and was taken to the locker room. Daniel Faalele replaced Moses at right tackle.

The 32-year-old Moses has been extremely durable during his 10-year career, playing at least 16 games in every season since 2015. He has not missed a game since signing with the Ravens in 2022 and taking over as the starting right tackle.

Baltimore was already without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), who missed his third consecutive game. The Ravens had to ward off Browns' All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett with Patrick Mekari (left tackle) and Faalele at tackle in the second half.

Worley suffered his injury in the first quarter, a week after he played 102 snaps at safety in Week 3 against the Colts. Arthur Maulet took over at nickel corner, with Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone at safety after Worley left the game. Marcus Williams (pectoral) was part of the Ravens' inactives.

Armour-Davis' injury in the third quarter further depleted Baltimore's secondary rotation as Marlon Humphrey (foot) missed his fourth consecutive game. Brandon Stephens continued to play well at corner with a first-half interception that set up a touchdown, while Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin took the snaps opposite Stephens.

Related Content

news

Roquan Smith Backs Up His Bulletin-Board Material

Ravens LB Roquan Smith made waves this week in Cleveland with his words. Then he backed it up on Sunday, yet again.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win in Cleveland

Lamar Jackson bested Cleveland's top defense. The Ravens defense feasted on a rookie QB. Mark Andrews can still be top dawg.
news

Lamar Jackson Was Poised and Precise in Victory

Facing the Browns who had the NFL's No. 1 defense heading into Week 4, Lamar Jackson was in command of the offense and was the catalyst for the Ravens' strong offense showing.
news

Deshaun Watson Inactive for Browns, Marcus Williams Inactive for Ravens

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is inactive for the third straight game. Justice Hill (foot) is active and will join the running back rotation.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Browns Week 4

The Ravens seek to bounce back against divisional rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Ravens Place David Ojabo on Injured Reserve, Sign Kyle Van Noy

The Ravens have moved OLB David Ojabo (ankle) to injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.
news

A Hungry Ravens Team Coming to the Dawg Pound

The Ravens are still missing key starters, but they'll go to Cleveland with plenty of motivation.
news

Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

The Ravens ruled out wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to play.
news

Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson, Also Prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday, but the Ravens have prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson as well.
news

Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Having won at Cincinnati in Week 2, the Ravens (2-1) will seek their second AFC North road victory against the Browns (2-1).
news

Ravens Salute Orioles on AL East Title, New Stadium Lease Agreement

The Ravens congratulated the Orioles for winning the AL East, in addition to a new 30-year stadium lease agreement that will keep them playing at Camden Yards.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising