Morgan Moses Reacts to Shooting Deaths at His Alma Mater Virginia

Nov 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111622-Moses1
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OT Morgan Moses

Ravens starting right tackle Morgan Moses issued a statement Wednesday reacting to the shooting deaths of University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Moses played at Virginia before entering the NFL as a third-round draft pick in 2014.

"My heart and condolences go out to the University of Virginia community and all the families who have been affected by Sunday night's tragedy," Moses said. "What happened at my alma mater not only saddens me, but it once again reaffirms how much work must be done to rid our society of gun violence.

"With yet another senseless shooting, we lost some great young men in the making – young men with futures, young men who have the ability and desire to create positive change in today's world.

"I firmly believe that we must commit to pulling together as one so our country – especially in places of learning – becomes a safer place."

