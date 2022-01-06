Sept. 11, 2011 – Ravens Force Seven Turnovers, Suggs Claims Roethlisberger's Rump

Still angry about how the previous season ended, the Ravens defense took out its frustrations on Roethlisberger and the Steelers in a Week 1 rematch at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore's defense picked off Roethlisberger three times and ripped the ball away from him twice as part of a staggering seven turnovers in a 35-7 butt kicking. Ed Reed had two of the interceptions and Ray Lewis had the other. Suggs sacked Roethlisberger three times and forced two fumbles. Afterwards, Suggs said of Roethlisberger, "God can have his soul, but his ass belongs to me."