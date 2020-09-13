MVP Lamar Jackson Picks Up Where He Left Off

Andrews finished with five catches for 58 yards and two scores, including a spectacular one-handed catch to cap the Ravens' first drive of the 2020 season with a touchdown. He said he has not been part of many drives as efficient as that two-minute drill at the end of the first half.

"The consistency on that drive was incredible," Andrews said. "[Jackson] is obviously the best player in the world, and his arm reflects that. It reflected it last year and it's this year as well. But he's going to continue to grow, and he has."

As has been talked about all offseason, the threat level of the Jackson-Marquise "Hollywood" Brown connection has been elevated now that Brown is finally healthy. Brown had five catches for 101 yards in the first half alone, including a gorgeous 47-yard bomb that Brown caught in stride.