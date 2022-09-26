Presented by

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Avoids Major Injury in Car Crash

Sep 26, 2022 at 01:11 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092722-Garrett
Kirk Irwin
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Released From Hospital; Nothing Broken

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car accident Monday evening but was fortunate to leave without any life-threatening injuries, per multiple reports.

Garrett was leaving Browns practice when he reportedly swerved to avoid hitting an animal and lost control of the car, which flipped multiple times.

Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, told the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot that "nothing is broken" in Garrett's body. There have been no further details about his physical condition.

One of the best defenders in the league, Garrett has three sacks so far this season and had 16.0 last year. It's unknown whether he will miss any time due to the crash. The Ravens play the Browns in Week 7, Oct. 23.

Cincinnati Bengals: Getting First Win Was Huge After 0-2 Start

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals' psyche needed a lift and Sunday's 27-12 victory over the Jets provided one.

The Bengals have struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 15 times, tied with Carson Wentz of Washington for most in the league. However, Burrow threw for three touchdowns and was sacked just twice against the Jets, and the Bengals celebrated after a game for the first time this season.

"We just needed to get the first win," Bengals Head Coach Zach Taylor said via the team's website. "I didn't really care what it looked like. I didn't care if it was 3-0 or if it was 49-3. We just needed to rip that band aid off and get that first win. We've been a confident team all along. I really felt this team's confidence over the course of the last week and last night. That's the only validation I need is to see the look in their eyes."

Cincinnati (1-2) faces a quick turnaround, hosting the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday Night Football this week. Taylor hopes the home crowd turns up the volume and helps the Bengals get to .500.

"We just needed to get into the win column and start to create that positive momentum, not only with our team but with the fans," Taylor said. "We want them to have something to be excited (about) coming off a win going into Thursday night at home. We saw what the Jacksonville game was like last year. It was one of the best scenes I've ever been around. We expect the same thing with a red hot Miami team, 3-0. They've beat some really good football teams, so it's going to be a tough test for us."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Porous Run Defense Is Among Main Issues

The spotty play of Pittsburgh's offense led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky has received plenty of attention. However, the Steelers' run defense is ranked 28th in the NFL, yielding 142.7 points per game. It's a continuing issue from last season when Pittsburgh's run defense was the NFL's worst.

"It's something we've got to work on, something we've got to get better at," safety Terrell Edmunds said via Joe Rutter of triblive.com. "We've been singing the same song, so we have to figure out what we've got to do to get better at it."

The absence of Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt (pectoral injury) isn't helping, but the timetable for his return is unknown and the Steelers (1-2) know they can't wait on Watt to save them as they prepare to host the Jets (1-2) on Sunday. Free-agent addition Myles Jack has the third-most tackles (35) in the league, but it hasn't been enough.

"I mean, T.J. is irreplaceable," Spillane said. "Defensive Player of the Year, captain of our team. It hurts not having him out there, but we don't necessarily focus on that. We focus on the guys that are out there. We just need to continue to come together and make plays."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Searching for Answers After 0-2 Start

The Steelers are frustrated on offense and fans are chanting for Kenny Pickett. Ja'Marr Chase says the 0-2 Bengals need to improve their in-game adjustments.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Fear T.J. Watt Suffered Torn Pectoral

Joe Burrow looks to clean up mistakes after five-turnover performance. Rookie kicker Cade York is a new weapon for Browns, with four field goals in Week 1 including a 58-yard game-winner.

news

Around the AFC North: Pundit Predictions for Ravens' Division Rivals

CBS Sports likes the Bengals as a Wild Card team, with the Ravens winning the division. Sporting News believes that Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension will keep Cleveland from making the playoffs. None of The Athletic's 43 writers picked the Steelers to win the AFC North.

news

Around the AFC North: Najee Harris 'Just Now Getting Over' Lisfranc Sprain, Steelers Dealing With Injuries

Bengals have big plans for rookie safety Dax Hill. Browns pass rusher Chris Odom suffers a season-ending knee injury in preseason finale.

news

Around the AFC North: Jacoby Brissett Prepares to Hold Down the Fort for Browns

Rookie Kenny Pickett is impressive again for Steelers. Joe Burrow supports Jessie Bates in his contract dispute.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Makes Strong Preseason Debut for Steelers

Joe Burrow returned to 7-on-7 drills Sunday for the first time since his appendectomy. The Browns have apparently lost their starting center for the season.

news

Around the AFC North: Kareem Hunt's Trade Request Reportedly Declined By Browns

Diontae Johnson doesn't feel shortchanged after his two-year extension is worth less than some other top receivers. Joe Burrow is watching practice, but there is no timetable for his return.

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Will Debut vs. Ravens If Six-Game Suspension Stands

Hayden Hurst impresses Bengals teammates at training camp. Wide receiver George Pickens is being touted as a second-round steal for Steelers.

news

Around the AFC North: Key Questions As Training Camps Begin

Who will win Steelers quarterback competition? How will the Browns divide quarterback reps with decision on Deshaun Watson looming? How quickly will Bengals revamped offensive line gel?

news

Around the AFC North: Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals Is Uncertain

Cleveland may sign a backup quarterback if Deshaun Watson serves a lengthy suspension. The Steelers will hold training camp in Latrobe, Pa. for the first time since 2019.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Will the Browns regret trading Baker Mayfield? Joe Burrow vaults to No. 5 on top quarterbacks list.

Find Tickets
Advertising