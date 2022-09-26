Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Avoids Major Injury in Car Crash

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Released From Hospital; Nothing Broken
Star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car accident Monday evening but was fortunate to leave without any life-threatening injuries, per multiple reports.
Garrett was leaving Browns practice when he reportedly swerved to avoid hitting an animal and lost control of the car, which flipped multiple times.
Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, told the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot that "nothing is broken" in Garrett's body. There have been no further details about his physical condition.
One of the best defenders in the league, Garrett has three sacks so far this season and had 16.0 last year. It's unknown whether he will miss any time due to the crash. The Ravens play the Browns in Week 7, Oct. 23.
Cincinnati Bengals: Getting First Win Was Huge After 0-2 Start
After an 0-2 start, the Bengals' psyche needed a lift and Sunday's 27-12 victory over the Jets provided one.
The Bengals have struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 15 times, tied with Carson Wentz of Washington for most in the league. However, Burrow threw for three touchdowns and was sacked just twice against the Jets, and the Bengals celebrated after a game for the first time this season.
"We just needed to get the first win," Bengals Head Coach Zach Taylor said via the team's website. "I didn't really care what it looked like. I didn't care if it was 3-0 or if it was 49-3. We just needed to rip that band aid off and get that first win. We've been a confident team all along. I really felt this team's confidence over the course of the last week and last night. That's the only validation I need is to see the look in their eyes."
Cincinnati (1-2) faces a quick turnaround, hosting the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday Night Football this week. Taylor hopes the home crowd turns up the volume and helps the Bengals get to .500.
"We just needed to get into the win column and start to create that positive momentum, not only with our team but with the fans," Taylor said. "We want them to have something to be excited (about) coming off a win going into Thursday night at home. We saw what the Jacksonville game was like last year. It was one of the best scenes I've ever been around. We expect the same thing with a red hot Miami team, 3-0. They've beat some really good football teams, so it's going to be a tough test for us."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Porous Run Defense Is Among Main Issues
The spotty play of Pittsburgh's offense led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky has received plenty of attention. However, the Steelers' run defense is ranked 28th in the NFL, yielding 142.7 points per game. It's a continuing issue from last season when Pittsburgh's run defense was the NFL's worst.
"It's something we've got to work on, something we've got to get better at," safety Terrell Edmunds said via Joe Rutter of triblive.com. "We've been singing the same song, so we have to figure out what we've got to do to get better at it."
The absence of Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt (pectoral injury) isn't helping, but the timetable for his return is unknown and the Steelers (1-2) know they can't wait on Watt to save them as they prepare to host the Jets (1-2) on Sunday. Free-agent addition Myles Jack has the third-most tackles (35) in the league, but it hasn't been enough.
"I mean, T.J. is irreplaceable," Spillane said. "Defensive Player of the Year, captain of our team. It hurts not having him out there, but we don't necessarily focus on that. We focus on the guys that are out there. We just need to continue to come together and make plays."