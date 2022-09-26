Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Avoids Major Injury in Car Crash

Cincinnati Bengals: Getting First Win Was Huge After 0-2 Start

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals' psyche needed a lift and Sunday's 27-12 victory over the Jets provided one.

The Bengals have struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 15 times, tied with Carson Wentz of Washington for most in the league. However, Burrow threw for three touchdowns and was sacked just twice against the Jets, and the Bengals celebrated after a game for the first time this season.

"We just needed to get the first win," Bengals Head Coach Zach Taylor said via the team's website. "I didn't really care what it looked like. I didn't care if it was 3-0 or if it was 49-3. We just needed to rip that band aid off and get that first win. We've been a confident team all along. I really felt this team's confidence over the course of the last week and last night. That's the only validation I need is to see the look in their eyes."

Cincinnati (1-2) faces a quick turnaround, hosting the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday Night Football this week. Taylor hopes the home crowd turns up the volume and helps the Bengals get to .500.