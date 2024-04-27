Nate Wiggins Arrives in Baltimore With a Chip on His Shoulder

Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Chris Hewitt talked X's and O's with Wiggins at the Combine and came away impressed. It didn't take long into their session for Hewitt to realize that Wiggins is a quick study.

"I think I stopped the meeting at like three minutes," Hewitt said. "It didn't even matter. It was over. The guy was so smart. He had all the athletic ability. All of those things were a given. It was all about what was in between the ears.

"That's the only thing that I really needed to know. As far as him having any issues or anything, I'm not worried about that. We're going to get this guy on the field, and you're going to see a great player for years to come."

Adding Wiggins' coverage skills at outside corner to a secondary that already includes Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and Arthur Maulet gives the Ravens even more ways to mix and match coverages.

"It's all about the fit," Hewitt said. "How he plays the game, how he approaches the game. It matches what we do in Baltimore. It's about what's in between the ears and how this kid plays, and you see that on tape and how he talks. It's just what he is."