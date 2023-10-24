Late for Work: Ndamukong Suh Says He's Talked With Ravens 

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon aptly summed up where the Ravens stand at this point in the season.

"There's obviously a long way to go. Fans know all too well that, over the last few years, the Ravens often look like the NFL's best team midseason," Goon wrote. "'Favorite' feels like a strong word, but they've been as good as any team with Super Bowl aspirations and are probably just two or so turnovers away from being undefeated. There will be a lot of buildup to late-season games against San Francisco and Miami, both of which will register as true tests of whether Baltimore is for real. Based on what we've seen, the Ravens have a ton of upside."

Stephen A. Smith Flip Flops on Whether Ravens Are Getting Money's Worth from Jackson

With the way Stephen A. Smith has flip-flopped with his takes on Jackson, the outspoken ESPN personality should consider a career in politics.

After the Ravens lost to Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago in a game in which Jackson's receivers dropped eight passes, Smith proclaimed that Jackson was not worth the money the team is paying him.

"The question is are the Ravens getting their money's worth from Lamar Jackson? The answer is no," Smith said. "Five years, $260 million, $135 million fully guaranteed. Overall guarantees escalating to about $185 million. They're 3-2."

Smith was singing a different tune after Jackson's masterful performance against the Lions.