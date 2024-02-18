Ravens Sign Nelson Agholor to One-Year Extension

The Ravens have begun building out their 2024 receiver corps, as they signed Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension Sunday.
Agholor had a good first year in Baltimore, both from a production and leadership standpoint.
He caught 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns last season after inking a one-year deal last offseason.
The 30-year-old receiver had a void year on last year's contract, so if the Ravens didn't bring him back before Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, they reportedly would have carried a $1.7 million salary-cap hit in dead money.
With Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman returning, the Ravens already had a very talented duo to lead the receiver corps. But with Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr, and Devin Duvernay all pending free agents, Baltimore needed more pieces to build out the room.
Agholor had some memorable touchdowns, including scores in both games against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. He also scored a touchdown in the Ravens' divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans.
Entering his 10th NFL season, Agholor was also a well-respected leader in the locker room and among the wide receivers last season. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season.