Ravens Sign Nelson Agholor to One-Year Extension

The Ravens have begun building out their 2024 receiver corps, as they signed Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension Sunday.

Agholor had a good first year in Baltimore, both from a production and leadership standpoint.

He caught 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns last season after inking a one-year deal last offseason.

The 30-year-old receiver had a void year on last year's contract, so if the Ravens didn't bring him back before Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, they reportedly would have carried a $1.7 million salary-cap hit in dead money.