New Record Set for Coldest Home Game in Ravens History

Dec 24, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122422-players-cold
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens players take the field

Ravens fans who came to M&T Bank Stadium Sunday for the Ravens-Falcons Week 16 game can say they were part of history.

The official recorded temperature at kickoff of the Ravens-Falcons Christmas Eve game is 17 degrees, with a wind chill of two degrees.

It "surpasses" a New Years Eve game in 2017 against the Cincinnati Bengals – the game in which the Ravens lost a playoff spot on Tyler Boyd's 49-yard fourth-and-12 touchdown with 44 seconds left.

The temperature at kickoff for that game was 19 degrees with a wind chill that made it feel like 10 degrees. It was significantly colder than that by the end at night.

Tucker remembered that game as being horrendously cold, but he had an even tougher challenge this week.

"I'm more or less battling myself and the elements," Tucker said. "This week will be a challenge, but the way we overcome the cold temperatures is just by trying to stay warm. That's easier said than done, but I tend to park it next to the heater."

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley said he keeps 10 hand warmers in his belly pouch.

"I wish I had some in the toes, but I don't think I'd be able to fit in my cleats if I put them in the toes," Huntley said with a laugh.

The Ravens have heated benches and large heaters on the sideline. Head Coach John Harbaugh said "there are no excuses; we have to make the most of whatever the circumstances are."

Multiple Ravens are playing with no sleeves on. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey took it a step further, going shirtless for pregame "warm-ups."

