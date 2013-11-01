New Traffic Patterns to be Implemented in Vicinity of M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists of the traffic pattern changes which will be implemented in the vicinity of M&T Bank Stadium for the upcoming Raven's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 10, 2013.

Fans traveling to the stadium should be advised that a block of Warner Street between Worcester and Bayard Streets has been permanently closed for casino construction. Prior to this road closure, many fans traveled to M&T Bank Stadium by turning from Russell Street onto Haines or Bayard Streets to access Warner Street. This route no longer continues through to the stadium complex. Now, fans must continue north on Russell Street to turn right onto Worcester Street (just beyond the casino construction site) which connects to Warner Street. In order to prevent wrong turns on game day, Haines and Bayard Streets will be blocked at Russell Street so that motorists will utilize Worcester Street. Local traffic destined for the immediate area, such as the Greyhound Bus Station, will be allowed past the barricades.

Motorists should also be advised that one lane in each direction of Russell Street has been closed to through traffic between M&T Bank Stadium and Bush Street

for the relocation of a gas main associated with the casino project. These lane closures are anticipated to extend into the Spring of 2014 and will affect inbound and outbound football traffic. The most severe impact is expected to be at the end of the game when fans attempt to exit the stadium complex simultaneously.

To help facilitate the movement of traffic leaving the stadium, the following modifications will be implemented during the post-game period on November 10, 2013:

The ramp from southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to southbound Russell Street will be closed after the game. Traffic on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will have to continue south to I-395 to access I-95.

Ravens fans that park in private lots along Hamburg Street west of Russell Street will be required to exit by proceeding westbound away from Russell Street. Signs will direct motorists to Washington Boulevard South (which leads to I-95 South) or North** (which leads to MLK Boulevard to I-395 to I-95 North and South).

of Russell Street will be required to exit by proceeding westbound away from Russell Street. Signs will direct motorists to Boulevard South North** (which leads to MLK Boulevard to I-395 to I-95 North and South). Fans that park in the stadium lots and exit using Lee Street towards Russell Street will be required to turnright onto northbound Russell Street only. For those desiring to head south, signs will direct motorists north on Russell Street, east (right) onto Camden or Pratt Streets, and south (right) onto I-395-south.