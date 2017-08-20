News and Notes 8/20: Danny Woodhead Misses Second-Straight Practice

Aug 20, 2017 at 05:42 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

20_NewsNotes_Woodhead_news.jpg




The Ravens are inching closer to the regular season, and they are still dealing with several injuries at key positions.

Running back Danny Woodhead has missed the last two practices after making his preseason debut Thursday against Miami. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Woodhead got "banged up" against the Dolphins, but didn't provide any specifics on the nature of the injury or how long he'll be sidelined.

Thursday's game was Woodhead's first since tearing his ACL last season. He practiced throughout the offseason program and training camp without any issues before returning to preseason game action.

Woodhead was one of 16 players sitting out Sunday's practice.

That list also included quarterback Joe Flacco (back), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (undisclosed), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tim Williams (undisclosed) and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (undisclosed).

Harbaugh is not releasing any specifics about injured players, unless they have a serious season-threatening issue.

Below are some of the other notes from practice:

  • When the Ravens went into full-team drills early in practice, a familiar song blared over the speakers. "Renegade," which the Steelers famously use to excite the crowd late in games, kicked off 11-on-11 work. Wide receiver Mike Wallace, who spent four years with Pittsburgh, has seen how the song can throw Heinz Field into a frenzy. But he also said it may not have the same impact as it once did. "I don't think it really works for them as well anymore because everyone likes the song," Wallace said. "Both teams like the song. I think everybody gets hyped."
  • Wallace is never short on confidence, and he dismissed a question about whether the Ravens have enough weapons at receiver.  "You're talking to me?" Wallace said. "About my group? Am I confident in my group? Are you serious? I have all the confidence in the world."
  • Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who weighs 340 pounds, appropriately earned the nickname "the Hulk" early in his career. Now he has the attire to go along with the name. Williams has been wearing a cutoff Hulk shirt under his pads lately in training camp, and he joked that he had to buy the abs rather than show off his own.

 pic.twitter.com/9Kr2tS3VFl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 20, 2017

  • Harbaugh joked that a bunch of defensive players are now lobbying him to get some action on offense after undrafted rookie defensive lineman Patrick Ricard saw some snaps at fullback last week.
  • Former Ravens tight end Todd Heap took in practice for the second day in a row, and he spent time after practice visiting with Owner Steve Bisciotti and former teammate Marshal Yanda. "Just a great guy, a great Raven," Harbaugh said. "He's been great to be around."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Plans Adjustments to OTA's and Training Camp

After an injury-filled 2021 season, Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens will adjust how they approach OTA's and training camp.

news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

John Harbaugh gives health updates on Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley. Preseason games force coaches to weigh risk-reward of playing starters. Tyler Huntley's ability to learn fast is a huge asset.

news

Practice Report: James Proche II Returns, Greg Roman Not Worried About His Preseason

DeShon Elliott continues his strong play with an interception. Odafe Oweh and Calais Campbell bring the heat on a hot day.

news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Another Dope Catch

Tyre Phillips returns to practice on a heavy work day for the offensive line. Devin Duvernay takes advantage of extra reps with the wide receives shorthanded.

news

Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

Six wide receivers are sidelined during training camp, but Lamar Jackson believes the Ravens have built a strong foundation to take their passing game to another level.

news

News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

There's 'nothing definitive' on the return of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Bradley Bozeman is constantly checking his snaps. Tavon Young is 'callousing up.'

news

Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

The Ravens offense has been banged up with injuries, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has risen to the occasion.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

Wink Martindale loves the depth at cornerback. Teams could be eying up kicker Jake Verity. Ravens happy about their quarterback situation despite injury.

news

Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Despite an early injury, here's why I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Rashod Bateman's career follows the same trajectory as Breshad Perriman's.

news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.

news

News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

John Harbaugh keeps his Saturday night plan for Lamar Jackson under wraps. NFL decision to crack down on taunting doesn't concern Harbaugh. Villanueva compares Ravens and Steelers training camps.

news

Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay showed off his speed. Marcus Peters has a rare play.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Advertising