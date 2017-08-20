News and Notes 8/20: Danny Woodhead Misses Second-Straight Practice







The Ravens are inching closer to the regular season, and they are still dealing with several injuries at key positions.

Running back Danny Woodhead has missed the last two practices after making his preseason debut Thursday against Miami. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Woodhead got "banged up" against the Dolphins, but didn't provide any specifics on the nature of the injury or how long he'll be sidelined.

Thursday's game was Woodhead's first since tearing his ACL last season. He practiced throughout the offseason program and training camp without any issues before returning to preseason game action.

Woodhead was one of 16 players sitting out Sunday's practice.

That list also included quarterback Joe Flacco (back), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (undisclosed), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tim Williams (undisclosed) and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (undisclosed).

Harbaugh is not releasing any specifics about injured players, unless they have a serious season-threatening issue.

Below are some of the other notes from practice:

When the Ravens went into full-team drills early in practice, a familiar song blared over the speakers. "Renegade," which the Steelers famously use to excite the crowd late in games, kicked off 11-on-11 work. Wide receiver Mike Wallace, who spent four years with Pittsburgh, has seen how the song can throw Heinz Field into a frenzy. But he also said it may not have the same impact as it once did. "I don't think it really works for them as well anymore because everyone likes the song," Wallace said. "Both teams like the song. I think everybody gets hyped."

Wallace is never short on confidence, and he dismissed a question about whether the Ravens have enough weapons at receiver. "You're talking to me?" Wallace said. "About my group? Am I confident in my group? Are you serious? I have all the confidence in the world."

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who weighs 340 pounds, appropriately earned the nickname "the Hulk" early in his career. Now he has the attire to go along with the name. Williams has been wearing a cutoff Hulk shirt under his pads lately in training camp, and he joked that he had to buy the abs rather than show off his own.

Harbaugh joked that a bunch of defensive players are now lobbying him to get some action on offense after undrafted rookie defensive lineman Patrick Ricard saw some snaps at fullback last week.