News And Notes 8/5: Clarity Coming To Wide Receiver Competition





The Ravens knew coming into training camp that the competition at wide receiver would be one to watch this summer.

With a week in the books, the position battle is starting to clarify.

Veteran addition Mike Wallace had another strong practice Friday, and he has shown playmaking ability throughout the week. Quarterback Joe Flacco connected with him several times throughout practice Friday, including on a deep pass down the middle.

Wallace still has the speed to go deep, but he can also work the underneath routes. In addition to the big catch over the middle, Flacco also targeted Wallace on some slant routes to move the chains.

While Wallace shined, rookie receiver Keenan Reynolds had a tougher time at practice. The former Navy quarterback dropped a few passes and struggled to get open. Reynolds is in the middle of a difficult transition from college quarterback to NFL receiver, and he has his work cut out for him over the next few weeks during the preseason.