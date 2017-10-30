News and Notes: Danny Woodhead Could Return to Practice This Week

Will Collins Get the Bulk of the Workload?

Regardless of when Woodhead gets back on the field, the Ravens have found a new starter in their backfield.

Collins has emerged over the last few weeks, and he's coming off the first 100-yard game of his career. The Ravens have piled a little more on Collins' plate week-by-week, and he's brought a jolt to the run game.

Harbaugh was asked Monday whether he's seen enough from Collins to make him the workhorse running back.

"He's doing a great job," Harbaugh said. "He's been very productive. Guys who are productive always get more opportunities, and that's what he's doing. He's made the most of his opportunities, and he's going to continue to get more and more opportunities."

Collins has 80 carries for 478 yards, which ranks ninth in the league.

Harbaugh was also quick to praise Allen, who is a valuable piece of the running and passing game. He has 99 carries for 356 yards and a touchdown, and 32 catches for 145 yards and a score.

"Buck has done a really good job as well," Harbaugh said. "We're going to continue to run our offense. It's never based on one person. Although when guys are making plays, and they're doing well, that's really the key."

Harbaugh Impressed by Mariota

This week will be the first time the Ravens match up against Tennessee Titans third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former Heisman Trophy winner has impressed during his young career, and Harbaugh described him as "a heck of a player."

Mariota has been hampered by a hamstring injury this season, but he played the last two games before entering last week's bye.

"He's had a hamstring [injury] that's he's getting back from now, of course that's great timing for them, not for us," Harbaugh said.

Mariota has completed 62.5 percent of his passes this year for 1,301 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 23 carries for 124 yards and three scores.