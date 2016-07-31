News And Notes: Justin Tucker Crushes 69-Yard Field Goal

Jul 31, 2016 at 05:45 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

31_tucker_news.jpg


It's easy to see why the Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension.

Near the end of Sunday's practice, Tucker hit one of the longest field goals of his life. He bombed a 69-yarder through the uprights with room to spare.

"We've had some long ones out here before," Tucker said. "I think in OTAs last year, on a kind of rainy day, we had a little tailwind we hit a 70-yarder on the same field going the same way."

So Sunday's boot was a yard short.

Known for his celebrations, Tucker was joined by Head Coach John Harbaugh, who called for a leaping bump.

"I always get nervous when I see the high school and college players doing the jump side bump," Tucker said. "My whole thing is, if you're going to celebrate, stay on the ground. But, if it's with the head ball coach, then you do it."

The longest field goal in NFL history, in a game, is 64 yards by Matt Prater in 2013. Tucker hit a 61-yard game-winner in Detroit in 2013. He had a 64-yard attempt blocked the following year.

The Ravens were practicing an end-of-the-half situation. In a game, that would have been the last play of the half. So don't get your hopes up on seeing Tucker tee it up from that distance in M&T Bank Stadium.

"We're not just going to be out there hitting 69-yarders in the first quarter, unless we have a 30 mph tailwind and our defense is just balling," Tucker said.

Here are some other news and notes from practice:

  • There were 13 Ravens not practicing on another hot, padded session. Guard Marshal Yanda and wide receiver Michael Campanaro were given the day off by trainers but do not have injuries. Rookie wide receiver Chris Moore has a little tweak, per Harbaugh, and rookie cornerback Maurice Canady has an issue "that he's going to be out for a little while with." Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has a minor rib issue.
  • Wide receiver Mike Wallace caught multiple touchdowns and was hit in the middle of the field several times. Wallace had a drop at the start of practice, but got encouragement from Harbaugh and bounced back with his strongest practice yet.
  • Rookie undrafted linebacker Patrick Onwuasor continued his physical ways. Onwuasor first decked fellow undrafted rookie defensive tackle Trevon Coley on a special teams drill. Then he clobbered fullback Kyle Juszczyk on 11-on-11 red zone work. Juszczyk didn't appreciate it and got in his face as the two were quickly separated. Onwuasor has now hit rookie Kenneth Dixon, run over Buck Allen and crushed Juszczyk.
  • Wide receiver Kamar Aiken just keeps going about his business being one of the best offensive players on the field. He and Flacco connected on one of the prettiest plays of the day with a back-shoulder touchdown with Jimmy Smith in tight coverage.
  • Running back Terrence West showed his nimble feet and physicality on one play, making a spectacular cut to get through the hole, then trucking into linebacker Zach Orr. West got the better of the collision as Orr went to the turf and West stumbled forward.
  • Allen wasn't about to be outdone, however. He had a nifty spin move in the backfield that left one linebacker completely whiffing.
  • Harbaugh got on backup quarterback Ryan Mallett for not getting rid of the ball fast enough at one point, threatening to take his non-contract jersey off to teach him a lesson.
  • Tight end Benjamin Watson had a nice practice with several long grabs, including one with his fingertips over the middle. He's bounced back after a couple drops on the first day.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Officially Sign Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James

Ja'Wuan James is coming off a torn Achilles, but was once one of the league's top offensive tackles.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Offense Pass a Lot This Year?

When will Mark Andrews get his extension? Is the roster set? Who is Odafe Oweh's comp? What should you do if you're dating a Pats fan?
news

Ravens Productions Wins National Sports Emmy for Mo Gaba Feature

Ravens Productions and the NFL Network took home the Award for Outstanding Long Feature.
news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Will Be More Involved in Passing Game

Rashod Bateman and Marquise Brown missed practice with muscle tightness. Patrick Queen explains his jersey number switch. Mark Andrews is impressed with the passing attack so far.
news

Mark Andrews Talks About Possible Contract Extension

The Ravens' Pro Bowl tight end is focused on his improvement and the offense as a whole, not his contract.
news

Joe Flacco Weighs in on the No. 5 Jersey Drama

Quarterback Joe Flacco does not have a problem with Marquise Brown wearing his former No. 5 jersey.
news

Rashod Bateman: The Emergence of a Butterfly

Rashod Bateman witnessed years of frequent abuse as a child. He was overlooked in high school, then in the middle of a firestorm in college. Now he's ready to spread his wings.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
Advertising