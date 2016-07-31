News And Notes: Justin Tucker Crushes 69-Yard Field Goal

It's easy to see why the Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension.

Near the end of Sunday's practice, Tucker hit one of the longest field goals of his life. He bombed a 69-yarder through the uprights with room to spare.

"We've had some long ones out here before," Tucker said. "I think in OTAs last year, on a kind of rainy day, we had a little tailwind we hit a 70-yarder on the same field going the same way."

So Sunday's boot was a yard short.

Known for his celebrations, Tucker was joined by Head Coach John Harbaugh, who called for a leaping bump.

"I always get nervous when I see the high school and college players doing the jump side bump," Tucker said. "My whole thing is, if you're going to celebrate, stay on the ground. But, if it's with the head ball coach, then you do it."

The longest field goal in NFL history, in a game, is 64 yards by Matt Prater in 2013. Tucker hit a 61-yard game-winner in Detroit in 2013. He had a 64-yard attempt blocked the following year.

The Ravens were practicing an end-of-the-half situation. In a game, that would have been the last play of the half. So don't get your hopes up on seeing Tucker tee it up from that distance in M&T Bank Stadium.

"We're not just going to be out there hitting 69-yarders in the first quarter, unless we have a 30 mph tailwind and our defense is just balling," Tucker said.

Here are some other news and notes from practice:

There were 13 Ravens not practicing on another hot, padded session. Guard Marshal Yanda and wide receiver Michael Campanaro were given the day off by trainers but do not have injuries. Rookie wide receiver Chris Moore has a little tweak, per Harbaugh, and rookie cornerback Maurice Canady has an issue "that he's going to be out for a little while with." Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has a minor rib issue.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace caught multiple touchdowns and was hit in the middle of the field several times. Wallace had a drop at the start of practice, but got encouragement from Harbaugh and bounced back with his strongest practice yet.

Rookie undrafted linebacker Patrick Onwuasor continued his physical ways. Onwuasor first decked fellow undrafted rookie defensive tackle Trevon Coley on a special teams drill. Then he clobbered fullback Kyle Juszczyk on 11-on-11 red zone work. Juszczyk didn't appreciate it and got in his face as the two were quickly separated. Onwuasor has now hit rookie Kenneth Dixon, run over Buck Allen and crushed Juszczyk.

Wide receiver Kamar Aiken just keeps going about his business being one of the best offensive players on the field. He and Flacco connected on one of the prettiest plays of the day with a back-shoulder touchdown with Jimmy Smith in tight coverage.

Running back Terrence West showed his nimble feet and physicality on one play, making a spectacular cut to get through the hole, then trucking into linebacker Zach Orr. West got the better of the collision as Orr went to the turf and West stumbled forward.

Allen wasn't about to be outdone, however. He had a nifty spin move in the backfield that left one linebacker completely whiffing.

Harbaugh got on backup quarterback Ryan Mallett for not getting rid of the ball fast enough at one point, threatening to take his non-contract jersey off to teach him a lesson.