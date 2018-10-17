News & Notes 10/17: Drew Brees Is Well Aware That He's Never Beaten Ravens

WR Willie Snead IV Excels in 'Blood Area'

Tied with Michael Crabtree for the team lead in receptions (30) and tops in first-down catches (20), Willie Snead IV has solidified his reputation as a receiver who will make tough catches in the middle of the field.

Snead has made a number of grabs in heavy traffic this season and has taken some big hits in the process. Yet, Snead has held onto the football and has come back for more.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh loves Snead's tenacity. After making a third-down catch against the Titans on Sunday, Snead rose from his feet and defiantly made a first-down signal after absorbing a hard tackle.

"He can go inside or outside, but man, he makes some – scouts call them 'blood-area' catches," Harbaugh said. "That blood area, in that area right there in the middle, is a pretty cool term. And that's where he thrives."

Snead said his diligence with film study helps him anticipate where the hits will come from and how to find open areas in the middle of the field.

"I think the key is just knowing what's going on in there, knowing that there are going to be people in there," Snead said. "The timing that I wanted to get with (Joe) Flacco comes down to third-and-18 like that, him trusting me to be able to throw it across the middle, off the linebacker's ear. That's all timing. And to be able to catch the ball and roll up the field, that's just film and studying and knowing what they like to do in that situation. If you go in there blind, you're going to get knocked out, or it's not going to be pretty."

Signing Snead during the offseason has been one of the Ravens' most important additions. Now he's preparing to go against his former team this Sunday.