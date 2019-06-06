News & Notes 6/6: Brandon Williams ‘Shocked’ By Losses, Taking More Leadership

Brandon Williams used to get to many practices by hitching a ride with Terrell Suggs, who had built up enough clout that he would drive Owner Steve Bisciotti's golf cart onto the field. Suggs drove and Williams sat crammed in next to him.

“Man, I miss those golf cart rides," Williams said Thursday. "But who knows, I might be driving it later. We’ll see.”

Now Suggs is gone and only one defender (cornerback Jimmy Smith) has been with the Ravens longer than Williams.

When Williams watched Suggs, Eric Weddle and C.J. Mosley head elsewhere this offseason, it left Williams as one of the Ravens’ elder statesmen and remaining defensive pillars. The defense looks and feels quite different, and it has taken some getting used to.

“When I first heard over the offseason, it was a shock,” Williams said. “Seeing Suggs gone, a lifer here. Seeing Weddle gone, a great brain in the back end. C.J. gone, the quarterback of the defense, a linebacker in the middle of the defense. It was shocking.”

Williams has been a key figure in the Ravens’ defense for years, and he became a foundational piece two years ago when he signed a big five-year, reported $52 million deal. Since then, Williams has continued to be one of the NFL’s premier run-stuffers and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after helping to make Baltimore the No. 1-ranked unit in the league.

Now he feels even more weight on his massive shoulders to lead the Ravens’ younger defense moving forward.

“Coming into a leadership role, I know that it’s now time for me to step up even more than last year and even more next year. I’m ready for it,” Williams said. “My biggest thing is to make sure these younger guys are taken under my wing and get the playbook right.”

Williams expressed faith in the next crop of Ravens defenders, mentioning two rookie defensive tackles – Daylon Mack and Gerald Willis. He said the Ravens believe “whole-heartedly” in whoever fills the spots vacated by Suggs, Weddle and Mosley.