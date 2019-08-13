News & Notes 8/13: Confident Jaleel Scott Is Making Plays

Scott has been one of the Ravens' most frequent playmakers this offseason. He is using his tremendous height and wingspan to pluck passes from over defenders. He's hardly dropped a ball and made tough contested catches.

Scott went on injured reserve last year on Aug. 27. He caught just one pass for nine yards in three preseason games last year.

The New Mexico State product already topped that in last Thursday's preseason opener, hauling in a 25-yard pass in the fourth quarter. It was a back-shoulder throw when Scott had one-on-one coverage and he twisted his body and made the snag along the sideline.

"He's playing really fast. If you look at the tracking and all of that, the guy is running really fast," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"He's running good routes, and he's making plays – catch-and-run plays, go-up-and-get-the-ball plays. The next step that I've talked to him about is, 'Let's take that offensive play-making to special teams this week, too.'"

Scott didn't play any special teams in college. If he's going to make the Ravens' roster, he's going to have to do it well in the NFL. Scott could be an effective gunner because of his size and speed combination, but he has learning to do on special teams.