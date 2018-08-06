News & Notes 8/6: Eric Weddle: NFL Doesn't Need to Keep Tweaking Rules

The NFL implemented a significant rule change this offseason by instituting a penalty for players who lowers their head to initiate contact and make contact.

Last week's Hall of Fame game was the first chance to see how that rule would be officiated, and the early indication was that the referees won't hesitate to throw the flag. The Ravens were penalized three times for such hits and the Bears drew one penalty.

Ravens safety Eric Weddle criticized the rule on Twitter after the game and was asked about it during his podium session Monday.

"Honestly, it's going to be a feeling out process," Weddle said. "The refs are going to try to do their best on calling it and what they see as the rule. ... For me, honestly, if you lead with your head and it's the first thing to hit a guy, it's probably going to get called. Don't lead with your head and be a sound tackler."

There is definitely uncertainty around the league about how the new rule will be called, and some believe that the officials are being extra diligent about it during the preseason to set a new standard.

"Honestly, I don't see it being much of a problem with me. I'm not the biggest hitter. I'm a sure tackler. I can lay the wood when I need to. But it's playing sound football. It's the same things you've been taught since you were six years old playing pop warner.

"Let's just remember that we're professionals, we'll learn the rule and know what we're doing, and the game will be fine."

Weddle was also asked about the hat that Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo wore recently, which read, "Make Football Violent Again."

"I don't know if I would say 'make [football] violent again,' but you just hope eventually that they don't keep making these rule changes every year where it's not fun anymore," Weddle said. "This is the greatest game in the world. It's the greatest team sport. It's been going on for a lot of years, and we don't need to keep tweaking and changing the game. It's a good game."

Joe Flacco Expects 'Good Things' Thursday Night

Joe Flacco didn't play in the preseason at all last year because of a back injury that sidelined him all of training camp, but he told reporters he expects to make his preseason debut for Thursday's game against the Rams.

Flacco and most of the veterans didn't play in the Hall of Fame game, but he'll likely see a dose of action this week. Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters the Ravens plan to treat this week's game like a typical first preseason matchup, and the starters have historically seen a few series of work in those games.

Baltimore's starting quarterback is confident about what the offense will show on Thursday.