News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Ravens' Practice Squad Development Pays Off

Among those on the initial 53-man roster this year is five players that began last season on the Ravens' practice squad: Williams, quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, long snapper Nick Moore and inside linebacker Kristian Welch.

Three of those players saw regular-season action last year after call-ups to the 53-man roster (Huntley, Colon, Welch).

It speaks to the fact that landing on the practice squad hardly means a player won't be able to eventually become an impact player. It also shows how the Ravens have done well grooming their players.