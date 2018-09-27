News & Notes 9/27: Let's Not Turn the NFL Into the 'NBA Flop Fest'

Last week, Terrell Suggs said defenders have to "caress" the quarterback when they take them down.

"I said I wasn't going to give my opinion, because it doesn't count, but I think this: this league has always been about the quarterback, and we know that. Everything is about the quarterback," Martindale said.

"There are going to be calls that there's nothing we can do about it. They're not going to stop it and review it because Wink is mad. We have to get ready to play the next play, and I think the teams that do that the fastest will have the most success."

This is of particular note this week because the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Roethlisberger is so hard to take down, and he can make defenses pay if they try and fail to get him to the turf because he and his receivers are so good at ad-libbing.