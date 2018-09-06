News & Notes 9/6: With Jimmy Smith Out, It's Marlon Humphrey's Turn to Shine

Why the Ravens Picked Janarion Grant as Their Returner

The 53-man roster competition that most went down to the wire may have been at kick/punt returner.

In the end, the Ravens picked undrafted rookie Janarion Grant over second-year player Tim White, and on Thursday, Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg talked about the decision.

"The stats don't necessarily reflect one guy winning the job over the other guy. So, like we say in our meeting room every day, 'Every day is a competition during training camp,'" Rosburg said.

"There are a lot of practice reps that went into that, and we just felt that overall, his ball security skills were good. He gave up one in a preseason game – but his ball catching was good all during the preseason. He got some tough yards in the preseason games that we thought were impressive. That's why we went in that direction."

Grant, who was a dynamic returner at Rutgers, showed the ability to not only explode up the field but bounce off some tacklers and keep going. That could lead to him breaking a big return at some point.

Asked how somebody like Grant can slip through the cracks, Rosburg brought up a former three-time Pro Bowl return specialist who he coached in Cleveland, and who also went undrafted (Kent State, 2005).

"It reminded me of a situation in Cleveland of a guy named Josh Cribbs, who was in the same exact circumstances when he came out," Rosburg said. "How you start isn't really important. I know it's not important to Janarion, because he has an opportunity now to make his own way."

Grant said he felt "horrible" when he fumbled in the Ravens' third preseason game in Indianapolis. He knows that if he does it again, Baltimore could turn back to White, who is on the practice squad along with returner Cyrus Jones.

"It's a pretty big deal," Grant said of making the team. "I'm looking forward to it, making big plays, putting our team in great field position or scoring touchdowns. That's what I'm looking to do every time I touch the ball. "

With Albert McClellan Gone, Anthony Levine Takes on More Leadership

For years, safety/linebacker Anthony Levine has gone by the nickname "Co-Cap," as he shared special teams captain duties with linebacker Albert McClellan. After McClellan was released last Saturday, however, it's down to just a solo captain.

One of the most emotionally difficult cuts was letting go of McClellan, who had been with the team since 2011 as one of the most respected leaders and best special teams players in team history.

"It was very difficult," Levine said. "I couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I feel like I'm 'Co-Cap' and he's 'Cap.' I feel like I have to take charge, but I'm not trying to overdo anything."

Rosburg said it has been odd not having McClellan on the field this week as the Ravens prepare for the Bills. Levine said some of the team's younger players have come to him more with questions. Even though McClellan is gone (for now), his presence still looms large.