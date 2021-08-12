News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

Villanueva Compares Ravens Camp to Steelers Camp

The Ravens pride themselves on how they practice, and Villanueva can see why. He's enjoying his first training camp with Baltimore, but he admits that it's been challenging. He was asked Thursday to compare the Ravens' camp with the Steelers'.

"This training camp is tough," Villanueva said. "It's a challenging yet very rewarding training camp, because it truly brings you back to your roots of the hardest situation that you've ever been in, and you have to overcome it, and you have to focus on fundamentals, techniques and whatnot. So, it definitely reminds me of the good old college days of being really physical at practice, trying to win, try to beat the defense, and you really get yourself in shape for the battle, the best way you can."

Villanueva has not yet practiced with all of his new starting linemates. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) participated in the early portion of practice on Monday and Wednesday, but he still has not joined the team portion of practices, while right guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) has been out since last Tuesday. However, Villanueva still believes there is plenty of time to build chemistry.