News & Notes: Anthony Averett Has Opportunity to Show His Talent

As part of a secondary as talented as the Ravens', it has not been easy for Anthony Averett to earn playing time.

However, Averett's role is about to increase in the aftermath of Tavon Young's season-ending torn ACL suffered Sunday. Averett will move into the cornerback rotation behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and veteran Jimmy Smith.

Averett played 23 of the team's 59 defensive snaps against the Houston Texas and Head Coach John Harbaugh liked what he saw from the third-year cornerback, who was a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018.

"I thought he played well," Harbaugh said. "They were looking at him a little bit and he played well. They called him one time for illegal contact, I didn't see it on the tape. Can't fault the coverage there at all and he was running to the ball, had a couple of tackles.

"Anthony's not a concern for us. He's practiced really well, he's played well when he's played. He's kind of biding his time. This will certainly be his opportunity to step in there and show what he can do. He's played really well on special teams this year. We're not concerned about Anthony. We're excited to see him play."

Harbaugh confirmed that Young tore his ACL, but there was no other damage to his knee. This is the third season-ending injury for Young, who tore his ACL in 2017 and missed last season following neck surgery. However, Harbaugh expects Young to rehab with his normal tenacity.